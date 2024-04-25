Azure Vault Dropping Extra Loot - Gear Up Fast While Supplies Last

And fixed in 5... 4... 3...
..... and hotfixed.
ALERT! ALERT! FUN DETECTED! HOTFIX-NUKES IN-BOUND! ALERT! ALERT!
Stop snitching
quit snitching holy
WoWhead, Please, I beg you, STOP TELLING THE PUBLIC! it will get patched!
If you ask me, every single timed M+ run should drop 3 items. No idea why it was degraded to 2 items dropping only.
Bet you told the teacher they forgot to give out homework, too
When it comes to clickbait / snitching, wowhead never disappoints.
Even 3 drops in M+ is bull&*!@. We spend 40 minutes of our lives for a chance to get 1 of the 20 drops in a dungeon and most of the time we get nothing, add badges of valor back in or something - no one wants to spam keys for an entire day to get NOTHING.
There's a lot of bugs for blizz to fix. Surely they won't quickly fix the ones that bring us fun....Right?
To be totally honest keys SHOULD drop 3 pieces. M plus gearing takes so much longer than any other method of gearing.
Whos this waffle tweeter?
Exploit it too much and get a holiday from wow (get banded?)
lmao all these delusional people talking about snitching, you know for a fact that bvlizzard already knows, if you genuinly think they dont know and are already working on a fix, you seriously need to start using that thing in your heads.
At some point Wowhead, you need to stop oversharing things. Find a balance between letting a bug go and screwing over the playerbase for clicks.