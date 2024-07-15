This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
No Blizzard Entertainment Booth at San Diego Comic-Con
20 minutes ago
Archimtiros
Based on the
list of exhibitors and map
released earlier this month, it appears that Blizzard Entertainment will not have a booth at the San Diego Comic-Con this year.
Blizzard has been a big presence in previous years, with a massive corner booth often offering exclusive merchandise such as the coveted Nether Faerie Dragon and Whimsyshire Treasure Goblin plushies, several of which never make their way to resell elsewhere, making them very coveted collectors items. Even the
cancelled SDCC 2020
released a new line of summer collectibles on the Gear Store in lieu of the in-person event.
Blizzard has released several Comic-Con exclusives over the years, several of which are now fairly rare.
No specific reason or announcement regarding their absence has been made, though Blizzard is still set to appear
at Gamescom in August
, so they haven't pulled out of everything. As Comic-Con is usually more of a merchandising event than a games showcase, it seems more likely that they're putting resources into other events or perhaps just unfortunate timing for developer.
1
Comment by
Clawmedaddy
on 2024-07-15T15:14:25-05:00
SD Comic Con been seen as "THE" comic con for long enough so good for Blizz.
1
