Blizzard Entertainment Presentation at Gamescom 2024

Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment® is thrilled to confirm their presence at this year’s gamescom, returning to Cologne in celebration of two of their hottest launches of 2024: World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ and Diablo IV®: Vessel of Hatred™.



This year’s show promises to bring even more excitement, as Blizzard Entertainment will have a robust footprint alongside other Xbox Game Studios in the Xbox booth, as they come together to celebrate upcoming games and connect with the community in Europe and around the world.



“We are incredibly excited to bring Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch to our European community at gamescom,” said Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s wonderful to be able to travel to Cologne alongside some of our talented developers so that we can gather with players and celebrate the special connections that continue to be forged within our universes together.”



World of Warcraft will be celebrating the launch of The War Within, the first entry in the ambitious Worldsoul Saga. With the global launch set for August 26 - one day after gamescom - it’s the perfect opportunity for the community to celebrate together. Players with the Epic Edition or physical Collector’s Edition of The War Within can play when early access goes live on August 23rd.



Diablo will also be in full force at the event, bringing the world of Sanctuary to gamescom with Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and Diablo Immortal.

﻿

Overwatch 2 will have a joint stand with Porsche, highlighting their new collaboration featuring a life-sized D.Va statue modeled after the new all-electric Macan and inviting fans to enter a real-life rendition of an iconic Overwatch 2 map.