New Xal'atath Mythic+ Affix - Summons a "Void Emissary"

Every BFA S3 player just collectively shat their pants as soon as they saw the words "Void Emissary" pop up on their Wowhead feed.
im ready. hurt me void mommy
just delete all afixes what a waste of time working, remaking and balancing this %^&*
In before they managed to make it even worse than those 20 orbs polluting your screen...Just get rid of ALL affixes already, no one likes this crap.
Change the weekly rotation affix to be on the +12 and the 20% dmg/hp amp to be the +2 affix k thx
Beguiling may not have been my favorite seasonal affix, but it also wasn't that bad.