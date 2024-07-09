This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
War Within Beta Datamined Class and Talent Tuning Build 55522 - More Shaman Changes
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 45 min ago
by
Squishei
Here is our datamined class and talent changes for today's War Within Alpha build which includes more Shaman changes!
Class Tools
Blood
Talents
Frost
Talents
Unholy
Talents
Talents (2)
Strikes for (139.2% of Attack power) Physical damage and infects the target with 2-3 Festering Wounds.
Festering Wound
A pustulent lesion that will burst on death or when damaged by \ / Scourge Strike], dealing (23.845% of Attack power) Shadow damage and generating 3 Runic Power.
Your Soul Reaper, \ / Scourge Strike], Festering Strike, and Death Coil deal 30% additional damage to enemies below 35% health.
Deathbringer (4)
Blood:
After Reaper's Mark explodes, your next Marrowrend costs no Rune and summons 2 scythes to strike your enemies.
The first scythe strikes your target for $(306% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and has a 20% chance to apply Reaper's Mark, the second scythe strikes all enemies around your target for $(204% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage\. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Frost:
After Reaper's Mark explodes, your next Obliterate costs no Rune and summons 2 scythes to strike your enemies.
The first scythe strikes your target for (306%382.5% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and has a 20% chance to apply Reaper's Mark, the second scythe strikes all enemies around your target for (204%244.8% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage\. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Frost:
Viciously slice into the soul of your enemy, dealing (80%150% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and applying Reaper's Mark.
Each time you deal Shadow or Frost damage, add a stack of Reaper's Mark. After 12 sec or reaching 40 stacks, the mark explodes, dealing (26% of Attack power) damage per stack.
Reaper's Mark travels to an unmarked enemy nearby if the target dies, or explodes below 35% health when there are no enemies to travel to. This explosion cannot occur again on a target for 3 min.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.5)
Frost:
When Reaper's Mark explodes, it deals 20%30% of the damage dealt damage to nearby enemies.
Enemies hit by this effect deal 5% reduced physical damage to you for 10 sec.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2030
Frost:
Reaper's Mark sends forth bursts of Shadowfrost energy and back, dealing (86.25%99.1875% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage both ways to all enemies caught in its path.
Wave of Souls critical strikes cause enemies to take 5% increased Shadowfrost damage for 15 sec, stacking up to 2 times, and it is always a critical strike on its way back.
San'layn (2)
Unholy:
Vampiric Strike and Scourge Strike cause your targets to take 1% increased Shadow damage, up to 5% for 15 sec.
Vampiric Strike benefits from Incite Terror at 400% effectiveness.
Blood:
When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by your Blood Plague, it extends the duration of the disease by 23 sec, and deals 10% of the remaining damage to the enemy.
After Gift of the San'layn ends, your next Heart Strike consumes the disease to deal 100% of their remaining damage to the target.
Unholy:
When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by your Virulent Plague, it extends the duration of the disease by 23 sec, and deals 10% of the remaining damage to the enemy.
After Gift of the San'layn ends, your next consumes the disease to deal 100% of their remaining damage to the target.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 23
Rider of the Apocalypse (2)
Unholy:
Scourge Strike deals 15%% increased damage and the cooldown of your Death and Decay is reduced by 10 sec.
Unholy:
When you Obliterate or Scourge Strike a target affected by shatters Trollbane's Chains of Ice it shatterswhen hit, dealing (240% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage to nearby enemies, and slowsslowing them by 40% for 4 sec.
Frost:
When you Obliterate or Scourge Strike a target affected byDeals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Frost:
Obliterate shatters Trollbane's Chains of Ice it shatterswhen hit, dealing (240% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage to nearby enemies, and slowsslowing them by 40% for 4 sec. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 08
Spells (1)
Engrave your weapon with a rune that has a chance to heal you for 6%4% of your maximum health and increase total Strength by 15% for 15 sec.
Modifying your rune requires a Runeforge in Ebon Hold.
Class Tools
Havoc
Talents
Vengeance
Talents
Specialization (4)
Leap through the air toward a targeted location, dealing (40.07%41.7% of Attack power) Fire damage to all enemies within 6 yards.
Shears an enemy for (60.88%63.3% of Attack power) Physical damage, and shatters \ from your target.
Generates 10 Fury.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.60880.633)
Viciously strike up to 5 enemies in front of you for (148.12%154% of Attack power) Physical damage and heal yourself for (50% of Attack power).
Consumes up to 2 available Soul Fragments\
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Effect #14 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Talents (8)
Demolish the spirit of all those around you, dealing (30.9%32.2% of Attack power) Fire damage to nearby enemies and extracting up to 5 Lesser Soul Fragments, drawing them to you for immediate consumption.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.3090.322)
Unleash the fel within you, damaging enemies directly in front of you for \22.9229%23.8% of Attack power) * (10)] Fire damage over 2 sec.\ health]
Brand an enemy with a demonic symbol, instantly dealing (200%208% of Attack power) Fire damage\15.45%16.1% of Attack power) * 12] Fire damage over 12 sec] The enemy's damage done to you is reduced by 40% for 12 sec.
Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 22.08)
Rapidly slash your target for \60.3209%62.7% of Attack power)% + (120.641%126% of Attack power)%] Physical damage, and shatter 2 Lesser Soul Fragments from them.
Generates 25 Fury.
Immolation Aura increases your armor by 20% and causes melee attackers to suffer \5.15%5.356% of Attack power) / 1] Fire damage.
Rank 1: Immolation Aura increases your armor by 10% and causes melee attackers to suffer ((5.15%5.356% of Attack power) / 2) Fire damage.
Rank 2: Immolation Aura increases your armor by 20% and causes melee attackers to suffer ((5.15%5.356% of Attack power) / 1) Fire damage.
While Demon Spikes is active, melee attacks against you cause the attacker to take (15%15.6% of Attack power) Physical damage. Generates high threat.
Carve into the soul of your target, dealing \198%206% of Attack power) + (198%206% of Attack power)] Fire damage and an additional (128.898%134.1% of Attack power) Fire damage over 3 sec. Immediately shatters 3 Lesser Soul Fragments from the target and 1 additional Lesser Soul Fragment every 1 sec.
Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.982.06)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.429660.447)
Consume up to 5 available Soul Fragments then explode, damaging nearby enemies for (35.0406%36.5% of Attack power) Fire damage per fragment consumed, and afflicting them with Frailty for 6 sec, causing you to heal for 10% of damage you deal to them. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
PvP Talents (2)
Transform to demon form, moving at 175% increased speed for 3 sec, knocking down all enemies in your path and dealing (10.3194%10.7% of Attack power) Physical damage.
During Demonic Trample you are unaffected by snares but cannot cast spells or use your normal attacks. Shares charges with Infernal Strike.
You strangle the target with demonic magic, stunning them in place and dealing (700% of Attack power) Shadow damage over 5 sec while the target is grasped. Can move while channeling.
Use Illidan's Grasp again to toss the target to a location within 40 yards, stunning them and all nearby enemies for 3 sec and dealing (200%208% of Attack power) Shadow damage.
Aldrachi Reaver (4)
Vengeance:
When enhanced by Reaver's Glaive, applies Reaver's Mark, which causes the target to take 15%12% increased damage for 20 sec.
If cast after Soul Cleave, Reaver's Mark is increased to 30%.24%.
Havoc:
When enhanced by Reaver's Glaive, Chaos Strike applies Reaver's Mark, which causes the target to take 15%12% increased damage for 20 sec.
If cast after Blade Dance, Reaver's Mark is increased to 30%.24%.
After consuming both enhancements, gain Thrill of the Fight, increasing your attack speed by 15% for 20 sec and your damage and healing by 30%20% for 10 sec.
Havoc:
Consuming a Soul Fragment causes your next Chaos Strike to deal (20% of Attack power) additional damage.
Felblade consumes up to 5 nearby Soul Fragments.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
While Reaver's Mark is on your target, melee attacks strike with an additional glaive slash for (10% of Attack power) Physical damage and have a chance to shatter a soul.
Spells (1)
Carve into the soul of your target, dealing \198%206% of Attack power) + (198%206% of Attack power)] Fire damage and an additional (128.898%134.1% of Attack power) Fire damage over 3 sec. Immediately shatters 3 Lesser Soul Fragments from the target and 1 additional Lesser Soul Fragment every 1 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.982.06)
Talents (1)
Vengeance:
Fel Devastation summons an allied Havoc Demon Hunter who casts Eye Beam, dealing \11.25%11.7% of Attack power) * 10 * 2] Chaos damage over 2 sec. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Anima Powers (1)
Unleash the fel within you, damaging enemies directly in front of you for \22.9229%23.8% of Attack power) * 10] Fire damage over 2 sec.\ health]
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral
Talents
Guardian
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Specialization (1)
Shapeshift into \, increasing the damage of your spells by 10% and your armor by 125%, and granting protection from Polymorph effects.\
The act of shapeshifting frees you from movement impairing effects.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Base Resistance - %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 125
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.81)
Talents (3)
Your Starfire and Wrath damage has a 45%40% chance to cause the target to languish for an additional 40%50% of your spell's damage over 6 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4050
When Eclipse ends or when you enter combat, enter a Dreamstate, reducing the cast time of your next 2 Starfires or Wraths by 40% and increasing their damage by 50%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.51)
Wrath and Starfire have a 20% chance to cause your next Wrath or Starfire cast during an Eclipse to become Astral and deal 75% additional damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 75
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.61)
PvP Talents (2)
Your abilities are amplified based on your current shapeshift form, granting an additional effect.
Caster Form
Rejuvenation and Swiftmend heal for 30% more and generate 8 Astral Power.
Bear Form
Ironfur grants 30% additional armor and generates 12 Astral Power.
Cat Form
Rip, Ferocious Bite, and Maim deal 60% additional damage and generate 60 Astral Power when cast with 5 combo points.
Starfall calls down collapsing stars that last 15 sec. Enemies that come into contact with a star cause it to burst, knocking nearby enemies upwards and dealing (222.6% of Spell power) Astral damage. Generates 15 Astral Power.
The Druid and their allies may pick up stars, causing them to orbit around you.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.533331)
Specialization (1)
Effect #12 Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 075%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 075%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
REMOVED Effect #11 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #16 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 75%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 75%
Affected Spells:
Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 075%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 075%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
REMOVED Effect #11 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #12 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #16 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 75%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 75%
Affected Spells:
Talents (1)
Finishing move that deals instant damage and applies Rip to all enemies within 10 yards. Lasts longer per combo point.
1 point : \ plus Rip for 4 sec
2 points: \ plus Rip for 6 sec
3 points: \ plus Rip for 8 sec
4 points: \ plus Rip for 10 sec
5 points: \ plus Rip for 12 sec
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.143)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.911)
PvP Talents (1)
Your abilities are amplified based on your current shapeshift form, granting an additional effect.
Caster Form
Rejuvenation and Swiftmend heal for 30% more and cause you to instantly generate 25 Rage after entering Bear Form.
Moonkin Form
Wrath, Starfire, and Starsurge deal 30% additional damage and cause you to instantly generate 25 Rage after entering Bear Form.
Cat Form
Rip, Ferocious Bite, and Maim deal 60% additional damage and cause you to instantly generate 50 Rage after entering Bear Form when cast with 5 combo points.
Specialization (3)
Your healing is increased by 4.0% for each of your Restoration heal over time effects on the target.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.5)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.851)
Restoration Druid core passive
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -112%
Affected Spells:
Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2544%
Affected Spells:
Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 83110%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -5%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #30 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 44%
Affected Spells:
Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -112%
Affected Spells:
Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2544%
Affected Spells:
Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 83110%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -5%
Affected Spells:
Effect #23 Apply Aura: Mod Spell Category Cooldown:
Value: -3000044
NEW Effect #30 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 44%
Affected Spells:
Consumes a Regrowth, Wild Growth, or Rejuvenation effect to instantly heal an ally for (448%515.2% of Spell power).
Effect #1 Heal
Value: 0 (SP mod: 4.485.152)
Talents (1)
Heals the target for (225% of Spell power) over 15 sec. When Lifebloom expires or is dispelled, the target is instantly healed for (138% of Spell power).
May be active on \ at a time.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Heal: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.15)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.881)
Wildstalker (3)
When Bloodseeker Vines expire or you use Ferocious Bite on their target they explode in thorns, dealing (81%70% of Attack power) physical damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced above 5 targets.
When Symbiotic Blooms expire or you cast Rejuvenation on their target flowers grow around their target, healing them and up to 3 nearby allies for (10% of Spell power).
Feral
Rip and Rake damage has a chance to cause Bloodseeker Vines to grow on the victim, dealing (135% of Attack power) Bleed damage over 6 sec.
Wild Growth and Regrowth healing has a chance to cause Symbiotic Blooms to grow on the target, healing for (120% of Spell power) over 6 sec.
Multiple instances of these can overlap.
Restoration
Rip and Rake damage has a chance to cause Bloodseeker Vines to grow on the victim, dealing (135% of Attack power) Bleed damage over 6 sec.
Wild Growth, Regrowth, and Efflorescence healing has a chance to cause Symbiotic Blooms to grow on the target, healing for (120% of Spell power) over 6 sec.
Multiple instances of these can overlap.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 110100
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 165135
Bloodseeker Vines increase the damage your abilities deal to affected enemies by 6%.5%.
Symbiotic Blooms increase the healing your spells do to affected targets by 6%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 65
Affected Spells:
Spells (4)
Shapeshift into Bear Form, increasing armor by 220% and Stamina by 25%, granting protection from Polymorph effects, and increasing threat generation.
The act of shapeshifting frees you from movement impairing effects.
Effect #1 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Base Resistance - %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 220
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.7951)
Finishing move that causes Physical damage per combo point and consumes up to 25 additional Energy to increase damage by up to 100%.
1 point : \ damage
2 points: \ damage
3 points: \ damage
4 points: \ damage
5 points: \ damage
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.45)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.751)
Shred the target, causing (102.5% of Attack power) Physical damage to the target.\
Awards 1 combo point.
Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 60
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.71)
Hurl a ball of energy at the target, dealing (57.75% of Spell power) Nature damage.\
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.5775)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.21)
Talents (4)
Balance, Guardian, Restoration
Rake the target for (21.54% of Attack power) Bleed damage and an additional (141.4% of Attack power) Bleed damage over 15 sec.
Awards 1 combo point.
Feral
Rake the target for (21.54% of Attack power) Bleed damage and an additional (141.4% of Attack power) Bleed damage over 15 sec.
Awards 1 combo point.
Effect #2 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.2154)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.821)
Effect #4 Dummy
Value: 60
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.61)
REMOVED
You gain:
Ysera's Gift
Heals you for 3% of your maximum health every 5 sec. If you are at full health, an injured party or raid member will be healed instead.
You also learn:
Rejuvenation
Swiftmend
Wild Growth
Ursol's Vortex
Finishing move that causes Bleed damage over time. Lasts longer per combo point.
1 point : \ over 8 sec
2 points: \ over 12 sec
3 points: \ over 16 sec
4 points: \ over 20 sec
5 points: \ over 24 sec
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.2512)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.821)
Launch a surge of stellar energies at the target, dealing (177% of Spell power) Astral damage.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.77)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.21)
Class Tools
Devastation
Talents
Preservation
Talents
Augmentation
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 310%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 310%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 310%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 310%
Affected Spells:
"]
Talents (6)
Focus your energies to release a salvo of pure magic, dealing \374%563.5% of Spell power)] Spellfrost damage to an enemy. Damages additional enemies within 12 yds of the target when empowered.
I: Damages \.
II: Damages \.
III: Damages \.
After casting 9 Pyres, your next Pyre will explode into a Firestorm.
In addition, Pyre and Disintegrate deal 20% increased damage to enemies within your Firestorm.
Talent position has changed.
Deep Breath reduces the Essence costs of Disintegrate and Pyre by 1 and increases their damage by 10% for 12 sec after you land.
Talent position has changed.
Lob a ball of flame, dealing (120.75%158.18% of Spell power) Fire damage to the target and nearby enemies.
Living Flame deals (18.4%24.104% of Spell power) damage over 12 sec to enemies, or restores (40% of Spell power) health to allies over 12 sec. Stacks 3 times.
Exhale \ of concentrated power from your mouth \for (160%209.6% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage that cracks the \ defenses, increasing the damage they take from you by 20% for 4 sec.\
Effect #1 Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.62.096)
Specialization (1)
Effect #14 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #18 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
"]
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
"]
Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #18 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
"]
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
"]
Flameshaper (1)
Renewing Blaze also applies to your target or 1 nearby injured ally when cast.at 100% value.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100
Spells (5)
Project intense energy onto 2 enemies, dealing (75.5%98.9% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to them.
Effect #1 Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.7550.989)
Take in a deep breath and fly to the targeted location, spewing molten cinders dealing (230%301.3% of Spell power) Volcanic damage to enemies in your path.
Removes all root effects. You are immune to movement impairing and loss of control effects while flying.\
Tear into an enemy with a blast of blue magic, inflicting (300%393% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage over 3 sec, and slowing their movement speed by 30% for 3 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 11.31)
Inhale, stoking your inner flame. Release to exhale, burning enemies in a cone in front of you for \113.4%148.554% of Spell power)) + ((27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * (10 + 0))] Fire damage, reduced beyond 5 targets.\
Empowering causes more of the damage to be dealt immediately instead of over time.
I: Deals \113.4%148.554% of Spell power)] damage instantly and \27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * (10 + 0)] over 24 sec.
II: Deals \113.4%148.554% of Spell power) + ((27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * 3)] damage instantly and \27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * (7 + 0)] over 18 sec.
III: Deals \113.4%148.554% of Spell power) + ((27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * 6)] damage instantly and \27.4%35.894% of Spell power) * (4 + 0)] over 12 sec.
Devastation, Augmentation:
Send a flickering flame towards your target, dealing (161%210.91% of Spell power) Fire damage to an enemy or healing an ally for (276% of Spell power).
Preservation:
Send a flickering flame towards your target, healing an ally for (276% of Spell power) or dealing (161%210.91% of Spell power) Fire damage to an enemy.
Talents (1)
Sunder an enemy's protective magic, dealing (500%655% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to absorb shields.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 56.55)
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Talents (4)
Fire a shot that tears through your enemy, causing them to bleed for \ damage over 8 sec\.
Sends your pet into a frenzy, increasing attack speed by 30% for 8 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
Generates 20 Focus over 8 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.475)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.9071)
Sends you and your pet into a rage, instantly dealing \ Physical damage to its target, and increasing all damage you both deal by 25% for 15 sec. Removes all crowd control effects from your pet. \\
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 25%
Affected Spells:
(and 96 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.81)
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 25%
Affected Spells:
(and 96 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.81)
A quick shot causing \ Physical damage.
Reduces the cooldown of Kill Command by \ sec.
Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.565)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.6671)
Summons a powerful wild beast that attacks the target and roars, increasing your Haste by 5% for 8 sec.
Generates 20 Focus.
Specialization (1)
Effect #8 REMOVED Effect #8 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #9 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #10 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #11 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #8 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #9 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #10 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 10
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #11 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -10
Affected Spells:
Talents (2)
A brutal attack that deals (202% of Attack power) Physical damage and grants you Mongoose Fury.
Mongoose Fury
Increases the damage of Mongoose Bite by 15% \for 1015 sec, stacking up to 5 times.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 2.02)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.031)
A vicious slash dealing (248% of Attack power) Physical damage.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 2.48)
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.951)
PvP Talents (1)
Instantly clears all bleeds, poisons, and diseases from the target, and heals for 30%18% damage over 6 sec.
Being attacked will stop you from using Mending Bandage.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Total Health Regen %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 53
Dark Ranger (1)
Marksmanship:
Fire a Black Arrow into your target, dealing (180% of Attack power) Shadow damage over 18 sec.
Each time Black Arrow deals damage, you have a 10% chance to generate a charge of Aimed Shot and reduce its cast time by 50%.
Pack Leader (1)
Beast Mastery
Vicious Hunt and Pack Coordination now stack and apply twice, and are always active during Call of the Wild.
Survival
Vicious Hunt and Pack Coordination now stack and apply twice, and are always active during Coordinated Assault.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Max Stacks (Label)
Value: 1
Affected Spells:
Spells (1)
Heals you for 30% and your pet for 100% of maximum health.\\20.0%12.0% of your maximum health over 8 sec]
Talents (6)
Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing (57.33% of Attack power) Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Trap will exist for 1 min.\back by Implosive Explosiveup by Implosive Trap deal 10% less damage to you for 8 sec after being knocked back]up]
The cooldown of Tar Trap, Steel Trap, High Explosive Trap, Implosive Trap, and Freezing Trap is reduced by 5.0 sec.
You attempt to finish off a wounded target, dealing (320% of Attack power) Physical damage. Only usable on enemies with less than 20% health.\
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 3.2)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.11)
Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from up to 2 nearby targets.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Cooldown (Label)
Value: 0
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Jump Targets (Label)
Value: 3
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: (Label)
Value: 8
Affected Spells:
When you fall below 40% heathhealth, Bursting Shot and Scatter Shot have their cooldown immediately reset. This can only occur once every 25 sec.
Maximum health increased by 8%, and Exhilaration now also heals you for an additional 20.0%12.0% of your maximum health over 8 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2012
Class Tools
Arcane
Talents
Fire
Talents
Frost
Talents
Specialization (2)
Launches bolts of arcane energy at the enemy target, causing (108%97.2% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
For each Arcane Charge, deals 30% additional damage \
Consumes all Arcane Charges.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.080.972)
Blasts the target with energy, dealing (79.2%75.2% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
Each Arcane Charge increases damage by 60% and mana cost by 100%, and reduces cast time by 8%.
Generates 1 Arcane Charge.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.7920.752)
Talents (3)
Every 3 times you consume Clearcasting, gain Aether Attunement.
Aether Attunement:
Your next Arcane Missiles deals 150%100% increased damage to your primary target and fires at up to 4 nearby enemies dealing 100% increased damage.50% increased damage.
Only castable when you have Clearcasting.
Launches five waves of Arcane Missiles at the enemy over 2.5 sec, causing a total of \66.9%63.555% of Spell power)] Arcane damage.
Damage from Arcane Missiles has a 20%10% chance to grant you 1 Arcane Charge.
Chance is increased by 5%10% every time your Arcane Missiles fails to grant you an Arcane Charge.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2010
Talents (4)
When you're not under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike chance is increased by 2.5%.
While you're under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike damage is increased by 2.5%.
Rank 1: When you're not under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike chance is increased by 2.5%.
While you're under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike damage is increased by 2.5%.
Rank 2: When you're not under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike chance is increased by 5.0%.2.5%.
While you're under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike damage is increased by 5.0%.2.5%.
Damage from Ignite has a 5% chance to make your next Scorch have no cast time and deal damage as though your target was below 30% health.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 30
Scorch deals 300% increased damage to targets below 30% health.
Living Bomb explosions have a small chance to increase the damage of your next Pyroblast by 10% or Flamestrike by 20%.
Talents (12)
Your Ice Lances against frozen targets increase the damage of your Ice Lances by 2% for 10 sec, stacking up to 5 times.
Talent position has changed.
Casting 30 Frostbolts or Flurries calls down a Frozen Orb toward your target. Hitting an enemy player counts as double.
Talent position has changed.
Cone of Cold's cooldown is increased to 45 sec and if Cone of Cold hits 3 or more enemies it resets the cooldown of Frozen Orb and Comet Storm. In addition, Cone of Cold applies Winter's Chill to all enemies hit.
Cone of Cold's cooldown can no longer be reduced by your cooldown reduction effects.
Talent position has changed.
Each time you consume Fingers of Frost the damage of your next Ray of Frost is increased by 5%, stacking up to 50%. Icy Veins grants 10 stacks instantly.
Talent position has changed.
While Icy Veins is active, damaging an enemy with Frostbolt increases spell damage by 2%. Stacks up to 1012 times.
Talent position has changed.
While Icy Veins is active, your Frostbolts hit up to 2 additional targets and their damage is increased by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
While Frozen Orb is active, you gain Fingers of Frost every 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Conjures a massive spike of ice, and merges your current Icicles into it. It impales your target, dealing (450.065%495% of Spell power) damage plus all of the damage stored in your Icicles, and freezes the target in place for 4 sec. Damage may interrupt the freeze effect.
Requires 5 Icicles to cast.
Passive: Ice Lance no longer launches Icicles.
Talent position has changed.
Casting Ice Lance on Frozen targets has a 100% chance to generate an Icicle.
Talent position has changed.
Channel an icy beam at the enemy for 5 sec, dealing (195.4% of Spell power) Frost damage every 1 sec and slowing movement by 60%. Each time Ray of Frost deals damage, its damage and snare increases by 10%.
Generates 2 charges of Fingers of Frost over its duration.
Talent position has changed.
Ray of Frost deals 25% of its damage to 5 nearby enemies.
Talent position has changed.
Your Ice Lance and Icicles now deal 5% increased damage, and hit a second nearby target for 80% of their damage.
Your Glacial Spike also hits a second nearby target for 100% of its damage.
Talent position has changed.
Spellslinger (3)
Arcane:
Direct damage from Arcane Splinters has a small chance to launch an Arcane Orb at 100% effectiveness and increase all damage dealt by Arcane Orb by 10% for 10 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0100
Arcane:
The first enemy damaged by your Arcane Orb conjures 4 Arcane Splinters.2 Arcane Splinters.
Arcane Orb damage is increased by 10%.
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 42
Arcane:
Whenever you have 8 or more active Embedded Arcane Splinters, you automatically cast a Splinterstorm at your target.
Splinterstorm:
Shatter all Embedded Arcane Splinters, dealing their remaining periodic damage instantly.
Conjure an Arcane Splinter for each Splinter shattered, then unleash them all in a devastating barrage, dealing (29% of Spell power) Arcane damage to your target for each Splinter in the Splinterstorm.
Splinterstorm has a 20% chance to grant you Clearcasting.
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
Spells (2)
Creates a portal, teleporting group members that use it to Dornogal.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Abilities
Teleports you to Dornogal.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Abilities
Talents (2)
While inside Ice Block, you heal for 40% of your maximum health over the duration.
Rank 1: While inside Ice Block, you heal for 40%25% of your maximum health over the duration.
Rank 2: While inside Ice Block, you heal for 80%50% of your maximum health over the duration.
You are healed for 5%3% of your maximum health whenever a Mirror Image dissipates due to direct damage.
Class Tools
Brewmaster
Talents
Mistweaver
Talents
Windwalker
Talents
Specialization (1)
Renewing Mist, Enveloping Mist, Rising Sun Kick,\\\\\ and Vivify cause a gust of healing mists, instantly healing the primary target for (0.1% of Spell power).
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Spell Power
Value: 0 (SP mod: 6.57)
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Spell Power
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.0650.07)
Affected Spells:
Talents (3)
After casting FaelineJadefire Stomp, your Tiger Palm, Blackout Kick, and Rising Sun Kick heal up to 5 injured allies within 40 yds for \
Encases the target in a cocoon of Chi energy for 12 sec, absorbing \8048 / 100 * (1 + Versatility)] damage and increasing all healing over time received by 50%.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 8048
Procs flags changes: NEW Take Melee Swing, NEW Take Melee Ability, NEW Take Ranged Attack, NEW Take Ranged Ability, NEW Take Harmful Ability, NEW Take Harmful Spell, NEW Take Harmful Periodic
Your Enveloping Mists heal the target for 2.0% of their maximum health each time they take damage.
Rank 1: Your Enveloping Mists heal the target for 1.0%0.6% of their maximum health each time they take damage.
Rank 2: Your Enveloping Mists heal the target for 2.0%1.2% of their maximum health each time they take damage.
Master of Harmony (1)
Casting a Physical spell or ability increases the damage and healing of your next Fire or Nature spell or ability by 5%, and vice versa. Stacks up to 5.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 100 ms to 500 ms
Talents (2)
Windwalker, Mistweaver:
Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to activate Chi Burst, allowing you to hurl a torrent of Chi energy up to 40 yds forward, dealing (280% of Attack power) Nature damage to all enemies, and (220% of Attack power) healing to the Monk and all allies in its path. Healing and damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
Brewmaster:
Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to activate Chi Burst, allowing you to hurl a torrent of Chi energy up to 40 yds forward, dealing (280% of Attack power) Nature damage to all enemies, and (220% of Attack power) healing to the Monk and all allies in its path. Healing and damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
Casting Chi Burst does not prevent avoiding attacks.
Drink a healing elixir, healing you for 15%10% of your maximum health.
Anima Powers (2)
Mistweaver:
Weapons of Order also increases your critical strike chance, haste, versatility, Agility, Intellect, movement speed, maximum health, and size by (6.5 * 10)%.7 * 10)%.
Mistweaver:
Weapons of Order also increases your critical strike chance, haste, versatility, Agility, Intellect, movement speed, maximum health, and size by (6.5 * 10)%.7 * 10)%.
Covenant Abilities (5)
Mistweaver:
For the next 30 sec, your Mastery is increased by (6.57 * 10)%. Additionally, Essence Font cooldown is reset instantly and heals up to 6 nearby allies for (40% of Spell power) health on channel start and end.
Mistweaver:
For the next 30 sec, your Mastery is increased by (6.57 * 10)%. Additionally, Essence Font cooldown is reset instantly and heals up to 6 nearby allies for (40% of Spell power) health on channel start and end.
Mistweaver:
For the next 30 sec, your Mastery is increased by (6.57 * 10)%. Additionally, Essence Font cooldown is reset instantly and heals up to 6 nearby allies for (40% of Spell power) health on channel start and end.
Mistweaver:
For the next 30 sec, your Mastery is increased by (6.57 * 10)%. Additionally, Essence Font cooldown is reset instantly and heals up to 6 nearby allies for (40% of Spell power) health on channel start and end.
Mistweaver:
For the next 30 sec, your Mastery is increased by (6.57 * 10)%. Additionally, Essence Font cooldown is reset instantly and heals up to 6 nearby allies for (40% of Spell power) health on channel start and end.
Soulbind Conduits (1)
(Potency Conduit) Weapons of Order's duration is increased by 5.0 sec, and it increases your Mastery by an additional \6.57 * 1)]\%.
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
Specialization (2)
A powerful but expensive spell, healing a friendly target for (509.6%400% of Spell power).
Effect #1 Effect #1 Heal
Value: 0 (SP mod: 5.0964)
Holy Paladin core passive
Effect #28 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -40%
Affected Spells:
Effect #28 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -40%
Affected Spells:
Talents (4)
Light of the Martyr's health threshold is reduced to 70% and increases Holy Shock's healing by an additional 5% for every 5 sec Light of the Martyr is active, stacking up to 3 times.
While below 70% health, the light urgently heals you for (20% of Spell power) every 1 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Triggers Spell Based On Health %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 69
Spending Holy Power has a 25% chance to trigger Saved By The Light's absorb effect at 30%50% effectiveness without activating its cooldown.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3050
Consuming Infusion of Light reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 2.01.0 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -2000-1000
Allies with Beacon of Light receive 5% less damage.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value (Label)
Value: -5
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value (Label)
Value: -5
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: -5
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #5's Value (Label)
Value: -5
Affected Spells:
Specialization (1)
Blade of Justice casts Consecration at the target's location.
This effect can only occur every 10 sec.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 40
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Overrides Actionbar Spell:
Value: 462970
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Talents (7)
Crusader Strike and Judgment hit an additional 2 targets but deal 50% reduced damage to secondary targets.
Rank 1: Crusader Strike and Judgment hit an additional 2 targets but deal 50% reduced damage to secondary targets.
Rank 2: Crusader Strike and Judgment hit an additional 4 targets but deal 50% reduced damage to secondary targets.
Effect #3 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Jump Targets
Value: 35
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Jump Targets (Label)
Value: 35
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 24
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Call upon the Light and begin a crusade, increasing your haste \by 3% for 27 sec.
Each Holy Power spent during Crusade increases haste \by an additional 3%.
Maximum 10 stacks.\\
Combines with Avenging Wrath.
Call upon the Light and begin a crusade, increasing your haste by\by 3% for 27 sec.
Each Holy Power spent during Crusade increases haste by an additional 3%.
Maximum 10 stacks.
If Avenging Wrath is known, also grants 3% damage per stack.
Crusader Strike and auto-attacks deal 10% increased damage and deal 10% increased critical strike damage.
Rank 1: Crusader Strike and auto-attacks deal 10% increased damage and deal 10% increased critical strike damage.
Rank 2: Crusader Strike and auto-attacks deal 20% increased damage and deal 20% increased critical strike damage.
Maximum rank has changed from 1 to 2
Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 1: Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 3 times.
Rank 2: Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 5 times.Divine Storm deals 10% increased damage and when it hits an enemy affected by your Expurgation, it spreads the effect to up to 4 targets hit.
You deal 3% increased Holy damage to targets burning from your Expurgation.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 303
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 24
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Max Stacks (Label)
Value: 0
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Name changed from Vanguard of Justice to Holy Flames
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Melee Ability
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Focuses Holy energy to deliver a powerful weapon strike that deals (151.612% of Attack power) \ damage, and restores 5%3% of your maximum health.
Damage is increased by 25% when used against a stunned target.
Auto-attack speed increased by 20%.
Rank 1: Auto-attack speed increased by 20%.
Rank 2: Auto-attack speed increased by 40%.
Maximum rank has changed from 1 to 2
Herald of the Sun (5)
Holy:
After you cast Holy Prism or Barrier of Faith, gain Divine Purpose.
Divine Purpose
Holy Power abilities have a 15% chance to make Your next Holy Power ability free and dealis free and deals 15% increased damage and healing.
Retribution:
After you cast Wake of Ashes, gain Divine Purpose.
Divine Purpose
Holy Power abilities have a 10% chance to make Your next Holy Power ability free and dealis free and deals 10% increased damage and healing.
Heals an ally for (315% of Spell power) and an additional (120%96% of Spell power) over 16 sec.
Healing increased by 25% when cast on self.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Heal: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.150.12)
While a Dawnlight is active, your Holy Power spenders deal 10%6% additional damage or healing.
Holy:
Critical Strike chance of Holy Shock and Light of Dawn increased by 10%.5%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 105
Affected Spells:
During Avenging Wrath, you become linked to your Dawnlights, causing (18% of Spell power) Radiant damage to enemies or (30%24% of Spell power) healing to allies that pass through the beams, reduced beyond 5 targets.
Activating Avenging Wrath applies up to4to 4 Dawnlights onto nearby allies or enemies and increases Dawnlight's duration by 25%.
Templar (4)
Protection:
Eye of Tyr is replaced with Hammer of Light for 12 sec after it is cast.
Hammer of Light:
Hammer down your enemy with the power of the Light, dealing (580.645% of Attack power) Holy damage and \ Holy damage up to 4 nearby enemies.
Additionally, calls down Empyrean Hammers from the sky to strike 3 nearby enemies for (49%46.55% of Attack power) Holy damage each.
Costs 5 Holy Power.
Retribution:
Wake of Ashes is replaced with Hammer of Light for 12 sec after it is cast.
Hammer of Light:
Hammer down your enemy with the power of the Light, dealing (580.645% of Attack power) Holy damage and \ Holy damage up to 4 nearby enemies.
Additionally, calls down Empyrean Hammers from the sky to strike 3 nearby enemies for (49%46.55% of Attack power) Holy damage each.
Costs 5 Holy Power.
Retribution:
Wake of Ashes surrounds you with a Holy barrier for 20%15% of your maximum health.
Hammer of Light heals you for 20%15% of your maximum health, increased by 2% for each additional target hit. Any overhealing done with this effect gets converted into a Holy barrier instead.
Effect #2 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2015
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2015
Retribution:
Hammer of Light applies Judgment to its targets, and increases your Haste by 15%12% for 6 sec.
Protection:
Hammer of Light applies Judgment to its targets, and increases your Haste by 15%12% for 6 sec.
Additionally, Eye of Tyr grants 3 Holy Power.
When Empyrean Hammer critically strikes, 60%80% of its damage is dealt to nearby enemies.
Enemies hit by this effect deal 5% reduced damage to you for 8 sec.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6080
Talents (3)
Holy Power spending abilities have a 15% chance to make your next Holy Power spending ability free and deal 15% increased damage and healing.
Holy Power spending abilities have a 10% chance to make your next Holy Power spending ability free and deal 10% increased damage and healing.
Fires a beam of light that scatters to strike a clump of targets.
If the beam is aimed at an enemy target, it deals (124.8%240% of Spell power) Holy damage and radiates \240%350% of Spell power) * 1] healing to 5 allies within 30 yds.
If the beam is aimed at a friendly target, it heals for \450%700% of Spell power) * 1] and radiates (74.88%140% of Spell power) Holy damage to 5 enemies within 30 yds.
Class Tools
Discipline
Talents
Holy
Talents
Shadow
Talents
Specialization (1)
Discipline Priest core passive
Effect #6 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
NEW Effect #32 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30.5%
Affected Spells:
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30%
Affected Spells:
(and 25 more.)
NEW Effect #32 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -30.5%
Affected Spells:
Talents (2)
Pain Suppression also heals your target for 25%15% of their maximum health and applies Atonement.
A burst of light heals the target and 4 injured allies within 30 yards for (409.5%450.4% of Spell power), and applies Atonement for 60% of its normal duration.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Heal
Value: 0 (SP mod: 4.0954.504)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.11)
PvP Talents (1)
An exceptional spell that heals an ally for 65%40% of their maximum health, ignoring healing reduction effects.
Voidweaver (1)
Discipline:
Entropic Rift upgrades Smite into Void Blast while it is active.
Void Blast:
Sends a blast of cosmic void energy at the enemy, causing (125%110% of Spell power) Shadow damage.\
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Outlaw
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Talents (2)
Vanish grants you a shield for 6 sec, absorbing damage equal to 30%18% of your maximum health.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3018
Your attacks that deal Nature or Bleed damage now deal Shadow instead.
Shadow damage increased by 10%.
NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
Fatebound (1)
Assassination:
Mutilate, Ambush, and, Fan of Knives generate 1 additional combo point whengenerate\ they trigger Seal Fate.
Outlaw:
Sinister Strike generate 1 additional combo point . Fate]when they strike an additional time.
Outlaw:
Sinister Strike generate\when they strike an additional time.
Deathstalker (2)
Fan of Knives, Shuriken Storm, Crimson Tempest, and Black Powder deal 20%$?s51723\$?s197835\ and $?s121411\$?s319175\ deal 25% additional damage while 3 or more enemies are afflicted with Rupture.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2025
If you have critically struck with Fan of Knives or Shuriken$?s51723\$?s197835\ Storm], increase the critical strike chance of Fan of Knives, Shuriken Storm, and Black$?s51723\$?s197835\ and $?s121411\$?s319175\ Powder] by 15% for 12 sec.
Talents (3)
Provides a moment of magic immunity, instantly removing all harmful spell effects. The cloak lingers, causing you to resist harmful spells for 5 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod % Damage Taken: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 20-20
Increases your dodge chance by 100% for 10 sec.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod % Damage Taken:
Value: 20-20
You are healed for 24%15% of your maximum health over 6 sec after gaining Vanish or Shadow Dance.
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Specialization (5)
Elemental Shaman baseline passive
Effect #1 NEW Effect #29 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -15000
Your successful Purge, Cleanse Spirit, Healing Stream Totem, Hex, and Wind Shear casts generate 8 Maelstrom during combat.
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Flame Shock periodic damage has a chance to reset the remaining cooldown on Lava Burst and cause your next Lava Burst to be instant.
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 86
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 32
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 108
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 43
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 42
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 31
Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 1410
Affected Spells:
Effect #8 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 2512
Affected Spells:
Effect #9 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 124
Affected Spells:
Increases all Elemental and Physical damage by 4.0%.
Your Lightning Bolt,\Bolt,\\ Blast: Elemental Blast]\\ and Chain Lightning casts have a 15.0% chance to trigger a second cast on the same target, dealing \% of normal damage and generating less Maelstrom.
Talents (39)
Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake have a 25% chance to refund all Maelstrom spent.
Talent position has changed.
For the next 10 sec, 25% of your healing done and 25% of your damage done is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby injured party or raid members, up to (Total health * 20 / 100) healing to each target per second.
Talent position has changed.
Transform into a Flame Ascendant for 15 sec, replacing Chain Lightning with Lava Beam, removing the cooldown on Lava Burst, and increasing the damage of Lava Burst by an amount equal to your critical strike chance.
When you transform into the Flame Ascendant, instantly cast a Lava Burst at all enemies affected by your Flame Shock, and refresh your Flame Shock durations to 18 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Causes the earth within 8 yards of your target to tremble and break, dealing \1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
This spell is cast at your target.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 10%.Rank 1: Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 0%.
Rank 2: Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 0%.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
When your Storm Elemental or Fire Elemental expires, it leaves behind a lesser Elemental to continue attacking your enemies for 15 sec.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 120% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 140% additional damage.Rank 1: After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 0% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 0% additional damage.
Rank 2: After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 0% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 0% additional damage.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 7%10% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.Rank 1: Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 0% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.
Rank 2: Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 0% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.
Effect #2 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 710
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 710
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
While a Storm Elemental is active, your Nature damage dealt is increased by 10%.
While a Fire Elemental is active, your Fire damage dealt is increased by 10%.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Increases the duration of your Elementals by 20%.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 20%
Affected Spells:
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 5.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 10.Rank 1: Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 0.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 0.
Rank 2: Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 0.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 0.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Increases the critical strike chance of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning by 10%.
Casting Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning reduces the cooldown of your Nature spells by 1.0 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the Maelstrom generated by Lightning Bolt and Lava Burst by 2.
Talent position has changed.
Casting Frost Shock or Icefury increases the damage of your next Lava Burst by 20%.
Talent position has changed.
Activating Stormkeeper summons a powerful Lightning Elemental to fight by your side for 8 sec.
Category changed from Artifact Traits to Talents
After casting Icefury, the next time you cast a Nature and a Fire spell, you additionally cast an Elemental Blast at your target at 60% effectiveness.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Hurls frigid ice at the target, dealing (163.35% of Spell power) Frost damage and causing your next 2 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage and generate 14 Maelstrom.
Generates 25 Maelstrom.10 Maelstrom.
Generates 12 Maelstrom.
Casting Lava Burst has a chance to replace your next Frost Shock with Icefury, stacking up to 2 times.
Icefury
Hurls frigid ice at the target, dealing (163.35% of Spell power) Frost damage and causing your next 2 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage and generate 14 Maelstrom.
Generates 25 Maelstrom.10 Maelstrom.
Generates 12 Maelstrom.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Imbuing your weapon with Flametongue increases your Fire spell damage by 5% for 1 hour.
Talent position has changed.
While Lightning Shield is active, your Nature damage dealt is increased by 8%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 8
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
\\ make your target a Lightning Rod for 8 sec. Lightning Rods take 20% of all damage you deal with Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a totem at the target location that erupts dealing (99% of Spell power) Fire damage and applying Flame Shock to 3 enemies within 8 yards. Continues hurling liquid magma at a random nearby target every 1 sec for 6 sec, dealing \ Fire damage to all enemies within 8 yards.
Talent position has changed.
Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 1.5%, stacking up to 10 times.Rank 1: Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 0.0%, stacking up to 10 times.
Rank 2: Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 0.0%, stacking up to 10 times.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature, Physical, or Frost spell by 15%.Rank 1: Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature, Physical, or Frost spell by 0%.
Rank 2: Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature, Physical, or Frost spell by 0%.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake can trigger your Mastery: Elemental Overload at 50% effectiveness.
Overloaded Earthquakes do not knock enemies down.
Talent position has changed.
Casting Lava Burst has a 25% chance to cause your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning cast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.Rank 1: Casting Lava Burst has a 0% chance to cause your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning cast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 2: Casting Lava Burst has a 0% chance to cause your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning cast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Your Earth, Fire, and Storm Elementals are drawn from primal elementals 80% more powerful than regular elementals, with additional abilities, and you gain direct control over them.
Talent position has changed.
Elemental Fury increases critical strike damage by an additional 25%.
Talent position has changed.
Flame Shock damage has a chance to generate 1 Maelstrom.
Rank 1: Flame Shock damage has a chance to generate 0 Maelstrom.
Rank 2: Flame Shock damage has a chance to generate 0 Maelstrom.2 Maelstrom.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 12
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Flame Shock damage over time critical strikes reduce the cooldown of your Fire and Storm Elemental by \ sec, and Flame Shock has a 50% increased critical strike chance.
Talent position has changed.
Calls forth a Greater Storm Elemental to hurl gusts of wind that damage the Shaman's enemies for 30 sec.
While the Storm Elemental is active, each time you cast Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning, the cast time of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning is reduced by 3%, stacking up to 10 times.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 0
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Your next Chain Lightning or Lightning Bolt has 40% reduced cast time after casting Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake. Can accumulate up to 2 charges.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Charge yourself with lightning, causing your next 2 Lightning Bolts to deal 150% more damage, and also causes your next 2 Lightning Bolts or Chain Lightnings to be instant cast and trigger an Elemental Overload on every target.
If you already know Stormkeeper, instead gain 1 additional charge of Stormkeeper.
Talent position has changed.
Stormkeeper1.5 sec cast1 min rechargeRequires Shaman (Elemental)
Requires level 50 (Elemental)Charge yourself with lightning, causing your next 2 Lightning Bolts to deal 150% more damage, and also causes your next 2 Lightning Bolts or Chain Lightnings to be instant cast and trigger an Elemental Overload on every target.\
Talent position has changed.
Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake enhance your next spell cast within 15 sec:
Flame Shock: The next cast also applies Flame Shock to 1 additional target within 8 yards of the target.
Lightning Bolt: Your next cast will cause 2 additional Elemental Overloads.
Chain Lightning: Your next cast will chain to 1 additional target.
Lava Burst: Reduces the cooldown of your Fire and Storm Elemental by 6.0 sec.
Frost Shock: Freezes the target in place for 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases your maximum Maelstrom by 50.
Increases Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake damage by 5%.
Talent position has changed.
Imbue your shield with the element of Lightning for 1 hour, giving Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning a chance to call down 2 Thunderstrikes on your target for (20% of Spell power) Nature damage.
Now a Elemental spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Reduces the cast time of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning by 0.25 sec.
Increases the duration of Earthquake by 1 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Specialization (2)
Effect #2 Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -250%
Affected Spells:
Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -250%
Affected Spells:
When you deal damage with a melee weapon, you have a chance to gain Maelstrom Weapon, stacking up to 5 times. Each stack of Maelstrom Weapon reduces the cast time of your next damage or healing spell by 20%\.
A maximum of 5 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon can be consumed at a time.
Now a Enhancement spell
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Talents (12)
Stormstrike damage is increased by 10%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 50% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 1: Stormstrike damage is increased by 0%10%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 0%50% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 2: Stormstrike damage is increased by 0%20%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 0%100% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Enhancement
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 3% or Mastery by (3 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
If Lava Burst is known, Elemental Blast replaces Lava Burst and gains 1 additional charge.
Elemental
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 8% or Mastery by (8 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 2.5%.
Rank 1: Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 0.0%2.5%.
Rank 2: Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 0.0%5.0%.
Increases your attack speed by 15% for your next 3 melee swings after dealing a critical strike with a spell or ability.
Now a Enhancement spell
Talent position has changed.
Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 38% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 50% for 8 sec.
Rank 1: Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 0%60% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 0%20% for 8 sec.
Rank 2: Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 0%75% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 0%40% for 8 sec.
Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 10% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 10% per stack.
Rank 1: Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 0%10% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 0%5% per stack.
Rank 2: Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 0%20% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 0%10% per stack.
Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 5% for 5 sec.
Rank 1: Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 0%5% for 5 sec.
Rank 2: Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 0%25% for 5 sec.
Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 3.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 2 enemies near the target.
Rank 1: Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 0.03.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 02 enemies near the target.
Rank 2: Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 0.06.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 04 enemies near the target.
Primordial Wave generates 5 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 1: Primordial Wave generates 05 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 2: Primordial Wave generates 010 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
10% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 1 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Rank 1: 0%10% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 01 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Rank 2: 0%20% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 02 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Stormstrike, Ice Strike, and Lava Lash have a 100% chance to discharge electricity at your target, dealing (35% of Attack power) Nature damage.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 2%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 1.0 sec.
Rank 1: Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 0%2%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 0.01.0 sec.
Rank 2: Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 0%4%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 0.02.0 sec.
Talents (8)
Summons a totem at the target location with (10060 * Total health / 100) health for 15 sec. (35 * Spell power / 100) damage from each attack against allies within \ yards of the totem is redirected to the totem.
Summons a totem at the target location for 20 sec. The totem pulses every 2 sec, rooting all enemies within 8 yards for 8 sec. Enemies previously rooted by the totem instead suffer 50% movement speed reduction.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cooldown of Spiritwalker's Grace by 30 sec and increases your movement speed by 20% while it is active.
Talent position has changed.
Healing Rain instantly restores (51.48% of Spell power) health to 5 allies within its area, and its radius is increased by 2 yard.
When refreshing Earth Shield, your target is healed for (75%85% of Spell power) for each stack of Earth Shield they are missing.
When refreshing Water Shield, you are refunded 5000 mana for each stack of Water Shield missing.
Riptide's initial heal is increased 15%20% and has a 15%10% increased critical strike chance.Rank 1: Riptide's initial heal is increased 15% and has a 8% increased critical strike chance.
Rank 2: Riptide's initial heal is increased 30% and has a 15% increased critical strike chance.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1520%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1510
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 0.5% more effective.
Rank 1: For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 0.5% more effective.
Rank 2: For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 1.0% more effective.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0.5
(Pvp Multiplier: 12)
Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 5
(Pvp Multiplier: 12)
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0.5
(Pvp Multiplier: 12)
Creates a surge of water that flows forward, healing friendly targets in a wide arc in front of you for (200%250% of Spell power).
Stormbringer (2)
Enhancement
Gain the effects of the Lightning Rod talent:
Lightning Rod
\\ make your target a Lightning Rod for 8 sec. Lightning Rods take 20% of all damage you deal with Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning.
Elemental
Lightning Rod targets now also take 20% of the damage that Tempest deals, and Tempest also applies Lightning Rod effect.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 320
Enhancement:
Every 40 Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Tempest0.2% of base mana40 yd range2 sec cast
Requires ShamanDeal (180%270% of Spell power) Nature damage to your target, and \180%270% of Spell power) * 70 / 100] Nature damage to other enemy targets within 8 yds of your target.
Elemental:
Every 400 Maelstrom spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Tempest0.2% of base mana40 yd range2 sec cast
Requires ShamanDeal (180%270% of Spell power) Nature damage to your target, and \180%270% of Spell power) * 70 / 100] Nature damage to other enemy targets within 8 yds of your target.
Totemic (2)
Enhancement:
Summons a totem at the target location that creates a Seismic Wave immediately and every 6 sec for (130% of Attack power) Physical damage. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Lasts 24 sec.
Replaces Windfury Totem.
Passive: Your Windfury Weapon enchant grants the effects of Windfury Totem to nearby party members within 30 yards.
Effect #2 NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
Spells (1)
Hurls a bolt of lightning at the target, dealing (114% of Spell power) Nature damage.\86 Maelstrom.]
Talents (38)
Cleanse Spirit, Wind Shear, Purge, and totem casts no longer cancel Ghost Wolf.
Talent position has changed.
Enemies within 10 yds of your Frost Shock are snared by 30%.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Wind Rush Totem's cooldown is reduced by 30 sec and its movement speed effect lasts an additional 2 sec.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Elemental
Casting Lava Burst has a 7% chance to activate Ascendance for 6.0 sec.
Ascendance
Transform into a Flame Ascendant for 15 sec, replacing Chain Lightning with Lava Beam, removing the cooldown on Lava Burst, and increasing the damage of Lava Burst by an amount equal to your critical strike chance.
When you transform into the Flame Ascendant, instantly cast a Lava Burst at all enemies affected by your Flame Shock, and refresh your Flame Shock durations to 18 sec.
Restoration
Casting Riptide has a 7% chance to activate Ascendance for 6.0 sec.
Ascendance
Transform into a Water Ascendant, duplicating all healing you deal at 80% effectiveness for 15 sec and immediately healing for (876% of Spell power). Ascendant healing is distributed evenly among allies within 40 yds.
Enhancement
Using Stormstrike has a 7% chance to activate Ascendance for 6.0 sec.
Ascendance
Transform into an Air Ascendant for 15 sec, immediately dealing (187.5% of Attack power) Nature damage to any enemy within 8 yds, reducing the cooldown and cost of Stormstrike by 60%, and transforming your auto attack and Stormstrike into Wind attacks which bypass armor and have a 30 yd range.\
Talent position has changed.
Calls forth a Greater Earth Elemental to protect you and your allies for 1 min.
While this elemental is active, your maximum health is increased by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Protects the target with an earthen shield, increasing your healing on them by 20% and healing them for \ when they take damage. This heal can only occur once every few seconds. Maximum 9 charges.
\
Talent position has changed.
Elemental
Lava Burst has an additional charge.
Restoration
Riptide and Lava Burst have an additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Elemental
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 3% or Mastery by (3 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
Enhancement
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 3% or Mastery by (3 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
If Lava Burst is known, Elemental Blast replaces Lava Burst and gains 1 additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the number of Elemental Shields you can have active on yourself by 1.
You can have Earth Shield on yourself and one ally at the same time.
Talent position has changed.
Elemental, Enhancement:
Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 6% for 3 sec.
Now available to all specs
Talent position has changed.
Reduces all magic damage taken by 6%.Rank 1: Reduces all magic damage taken by 0%.
Rank 2: Reduces all magic damage taken by 0%.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Frost Shock snares its targets by an additional 10% and its duration is increased by 2 sec.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
The Enhancement
The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by Elemental: 30]\\%.15%.
Restoration
The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 20%.
Elemental
The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 30%.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #9 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 30%
Affected Spells:
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
The cooldown of Ascendance is reduced by 60 sec.
Specializations changed from Restoration to Elemental/Restoration
A gust of wind hurls you forward.
Talent position has changed.
Transforms the enemy into a frog for 1 min. While hexed, the victim is incapacitated, and cannot attack or cast spells. Damage may cancel the effect. Limit 1. Only works on Humanoids and Beasts.
Talent position has changed.
Wind Rush Totem's movement speed bonus is increased by 10% and now removes snares.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Grips the target in lightning, stunning and dealing (700% of Spell power) Nature damage over 5 sec while the target is lassoed. Can move while channeling.
Talent position has changed.
Restoration
Your Lava Burst and Riptide casts restore 2625 mana to you and 4 allies nearest to you within 40 yards.
Allies can only benefit from one Shaman's Mana Spring effect at a time, prioritizing healers.
Elemental
Your Lava Burst casts restore 1750 mana to you and 4 allies nearest to you within 40 yards.
Allies can only benefit from one Shaman's Mana Spring effect at a time, prioritizing healers.
Enhancement
Your Lava BurstStormstrike casts restore 2625 mana to you and 4 allies nearest to you within 40 yards.
Allies can only benefit from one Shaman's Mana Spring effect at a time, prioritizing healers.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 4%.Rank 1: Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 0%.
Rank 2: Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 0%.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 40%27% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.Rank 1: When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.
Rank 2: When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Your next healing or damaging Nature spell is instant cast and costs no mana.
Talent position has changed.
Your haste is increased by 25% while Ascendance is active and its duration is increased by 3 sec.
Specializations changed from Restoration to Elemental/Restoration
While you have an elemental active, your damage taken is reduced by 5%.
Now available to all specs
Talent position has changed.
Elemental
Blast your target with a Primordial Wave, dealing (65% of Spell power) Elemental damage and applying Flame Shock to them.
Your next Lava Burst will also hit all targets affected by your Flame Shock for 80% of normal damage.
Enhancement
Blast your target with a Primordial Wave, dealing (65% of Spell power) Elemental damage and applying Flame Shock to them.
Your next Lightning Bolt will also hit all targets affected by your Flame Shock for 175% of normal damage.
Talent position has changed.
Enhancement, Restoration:
Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.
Now available to all specs
Talent position has changed.
Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 sec. Stacks up to 2 times.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Removes all movement impairing effects and increases your movement speed by 60% for 8 sec.
Talent position has changed.
When you cast Spiritwalker's Grace, you become immune to Silence and Interrupt effects for 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Elemental
Primordial Wave grants you 20% Haste plus 4% for each additional Lava Burst generated by Primordial Wave for 12 sec.
Enhancement
Primordial Wave grants you 20% Haste plus 4% for each additional Lightning Bolt generated by Primordial Wave for 12 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a totem with (5 * Total health / 100) health at the feet of the caster for 30 sec, granting the caster a shield absorbing 0 damage for 10 sec, and up to an additional 0 every 5 sec.
Cooldown changed from 1 min cooldown to 2 min cooldown
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Restoration
Increases the radius of your totem effects by 15%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 10 sec.
Increases the duration of your Healing Stream, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, Ancestral Protection, Earthen Wall, and Wind Rush Totems by 3.0 sec.
Elemental, Enhancement
Increases the radius of your totem effects by 15%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 10 sec.
Increases the duration of your Healing Stream, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, and Wind Rush Totems by 3.0 sec.
Rank 1: Increases the radius of your totem effects by 0%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 0 sec.
Increases the duration of your \, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, \and Wind Rush Totems by 0.0 sec.
Rank 2: Increases the radius of your totem effects by 0%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 0 sec.
Increases the duration of your \, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, \and Wind Rush Totems by 0.0 sec.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 6 sec.Rank 1: Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 0 sec.
Rank 2: Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 0 sec.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemies movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Summons a totem at your feet that shakes the ground around it for 10 sec, removing Fear, Charm and Sleep effects from party and raid members within 30 yards.
Talent position has changed.
Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 sec after it ends.
Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a totem at the target location for 15 sec, continually granting all allies who pass within 10 yards 40% increased movement speed for 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 10%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 15%.Rank 1: Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 0%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 0%.
Rank 2: Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 0%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 0%.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Anima Powers (2)
Secrets of Living Flame prevents you from accessing Frost magic.
Icefury
Hurls frigid ice at the target, dealing (163.35% of Spell power) Frost damage and causing your next 2 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage and generate 14 Maelstrom.
Generates 25 Maelstrom.10 Maelstrom.
Generates 12 Maelstrom.
Elemental:
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Restoration:
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Enhancement:
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Specialization (2)
Your damaging periodic effects from your spells erupt on all targets, causing (38.2663% of Spell power) ShadowShadowflame damage per effect.
Increases damage done by Malefic Rapture, Agony, Corruption,\\\\ Unstable Affliction, and Seed of Corruption by 20.0%.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 0% (SP mod: 2.5)
Affected Spells:
Specialization (1)
Increases the damage done by your demons by 12.0%.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 0% (SP mod: 1.45)
Affected Spells:
Talents (3)
When Demonbolt consumes a Demonic Core it inflicts impending doom upon the target, dealing (268.747% of Spell power) Shadow damage to enemies within 10 yds of its target after 20 sec or when removed. Damage is reduced beyond 8 targets.
Consuming a Demonic Core reduces the duration of Doom by 2 sec.
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Harmful Spell
Increases Vilefiend damage by 20% and your Vilefiend's Bile Spit now applies Wicked Maw.
Effect #5 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Threat
Value: 20
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Threat
Value: 20
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 20
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Threat
Value: 20
NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 20
Bilescourge Bombers deal 20% increased damage, and your spells now have a chance to summon a Bilescourge Bomber.
Procs flags changes: Deal Melee Ability, Deal Ranged Ability, Deal Harmful Ability, Deal Harmful Spell, REMOVED Deal Harmful Periodic
Hellcaller (6)
Spending Soul Shards on damaging spells will further corrupt enemies affected by your Wither, increasing its stack count by 1.
Each time Wither increasesgains a stack it has a chance to become acute, dealing (45.3498%deal (58.9547% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 sec until 1 stack remains.
Wither will always become acute after reaching 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health.remains.
Destruction
DarkDark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 sec, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take (333.029% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3.
While corrupted your active Withers are acute6.
While corrupted your Haste is increased by 15% and Malefic Rapture8% and spending Soul Shards on damaging spells grants 1 additional stack of Wither.to targets affected by your Unstable Affliction.
Affliction
Dark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 sec, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take (333.029% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3.
While corrupted your active Withers are acute, your haste is increased by 15% and Malefic Rapture grants 1 additional stack of Wither to targets affected by your Unstable Affliction.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 36
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1
Destruction
DarkDark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 sec, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take (333.029% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3.
While corrupted your active Withers are acute6.
While corrupted your Haste is increased by 15% and Malefic Rapture8% and spending Soul Shards on damaging spells grants 1 additional stack of Wither.to targets affected by your Unstable Affliction.
Affliction
Dark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 sec, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take (333.029% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3.
While corrupted your active Withers are acute, your haste is increased by 15% and Malefic Rapture grants 1 additional stack of Wither to targets affected by your Unstable Affliction.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Decrease Attack Speed %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 158
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Melee Swing, REMOVED Deal Melee Ability, REMOVED Deal Ranged Attack, REMOVED Deal Ranged Ability, REMOVED Deal Harmful Ability, REMOVED Deal Harmful Spell, REMOVED Deal Harmful Periodic
Destruction:
Blackened Soul damage increased by 30%. WhenAfter Wither reaches 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health, Wither deals (58.9547% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 sec until 1 stack remains.
When Blackened Soul deals damage, you have a chance to gain 2 stacks of Flashpoint.
Affliction:
Blackened Soul damage increased by 30%. WhenAfter Wither reaches 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health, Wither deals (58.9547% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 sec until 1 stack remains.
When Blackened Soul deals damage, you have a chance to gain Tormented Crescendo.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 48
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 320
Affliction:
Replaces Corruption.
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Destruction:
Replaces Immolate.
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Periodic damage generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment and has a 50% chance to generate an additional 1 on critical strikes.Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Replaces Corruption.
Destruction:
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Periodic damage generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment and has a 50% chance to generate an additional 1 on critical strikes.
Replaces Immolate.
Demonology:
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Affliction:
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Affliction:
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Replaces Corruption.
Destruction:
Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing (13.8% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage immediately and an additional (206.291% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage over 18 sec.
Periodic damage generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment and has a 50% chance to generate an additional 1 on critical strikes.
Replaces Immolate.
Now a Affliction/Destruction spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Soul Harvester (2)
Demonology:
A demonic entity now inhabits your soul, allowing you to detect if a Soul Shard has a Succulent Soul when it's generated.
A Succulent Soul empowers your next Hand of Gul'dan, reducing its Soul Shard cost by 1, summoning 1 additional Wild Impincreasing its damage by 20%, and unleashing your demonic soul to deal an additional (130.828% of Spell power) Shadow damage.
Affliction:
A demonic entity now inhabits your soul, allowing you to detect if a Soul Shard has a Succulent Soul when it's generated.
A Succulent Soul empowers your next Malefic Rapture, reducing its Soul Shard cost by 1, increasing its damage by 20%, and unleashing your demonic soul to deal an additional (130.828% of Spell power) Shadow damage.
Affliction:
Your demonic soul lures lost spirits to you, granting you a Succulent Soul every 30 sec while in combat.
In addition, your demonic soul empowers your Soul RotYour Soul Rot spell is empowered by the demonic entity within you, causing it to grant 2 Succulent Souls when cast.
Demonology:
Your demonic soul lures lost spirits to you, granting you a Succulent Soul every 30 sec while in combat.
In addition, your demonic soul empowers 3 Soul Shards that each contain a Succulent Soul.
Demonology:
Your Summon Demonic Tyrant spell is empowered by the demonic entity within you, causing it to grant 2 Succulent Souls when cast.3 Soul Shards that each contain a Succulent Soul.
Effect #3 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodically trigger spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3
Diabolist (2)
Fire damage increased by 2% and damage dealt by your demons is increased by 2%.
Demonology:
Your Soul Shard spending abilities decreaseSpending Soul Shards on damaging spells while your Demonic Tyrant is active decreases the duration of Diabolic Ritual by 1 additional sec.while your Demonic Tyrant is active.
Destruction:
Your Soul Shard spending abilities decrease
Destruction:
Spending Soul Shards on damaging spells while your Infernal is active decreases the duration of Diabolic Ritual by 1 additional sec.while your Infernal is active.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 01000
Talents (2)
Increases you and your pets' maximum health by 5%.
Effect #6 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Increase Maximum Health - %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
(Radius: 1000)
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 5
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 5
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 5
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 5
NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 5
Affliction, Destruction:
Every Soul Shard you spend has a 5%10% chance to be refunded.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 510
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10
Class Tools
Arms
Talents
Fury
Talents
Protection
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #3 NEW Effect #10 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -14
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #13 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #10 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -14
Affected Spells:
Talents (2)
Overpower the enemy, dealing (140.184% of Attack power) Physical damage. Cannot be blocked, dodged, or parried.\\\ Rage.]
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.40184)
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Whenever you Parry, you heal for 8.00%5.00% of your maximum health. Can only occur once per second.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell With Value: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 85
PvP Talents (1)
Bladestorm and Ravager now snare all targets you hit by 60% for 6 sec and decrease their healing taken by 5050% for 10 sec.
Specialization (1)
Effect #2 NEW Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -14
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #13 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -14
Affected Spells:
Talents (7)
Assault the target in a bloodthirsty craze, dealing (115%103.5% of Attack power) Physical damage and restoring 3% of your health.
Generates 8 Rage.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.151.035)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.061)
Raging Blow has 2 charges and has a 20%25% chance to instantly reset its own cooldown.
Unleashes your power, dealing \161%136.85% of Attack power)% + (161%136.85% of Attack power)% + (161%136.85% of Attack power)% + (161%136.85% of Attack power)%] Physical damage and an additional (188%159.8% of Attack power) Physical damage over 4 sec to all enemies within 12 yards.
Generates 15 Rage.
A mighty blow with both weapons that deals a total of \72.6%79.86% of Attack power) + (72.6%79.86% of Attack power)] Physical damage.\20%25% chance to instantly reset its own cooldown]
Generates 12 Rage.
Effect #1 Dummy
Value: 2025
Enrages you and unleashes a series of 4 brutal strikes for a total of \75.0684%86.3287% of Attack power) + (43.7899%50.3584% of Attack power) + (100.091%115.105% of Attack power) + (56.3013%64.7465% of Attack power)] Physical damage.
Recklessness generates 50 Rage and Rampage greatly empowers your next Bloodthirst and Raging Blow.
Odyn's Fury's Enrages you, deals 10% increased damage and grants you 2 stacks of Whirlwind.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
Slayer (2)
Fury:
Bloodthirst critical strikes increase the damage of your next Bloodthirst by 15%.10%.
Arms:
Mortal Strike critical strikes increase the damage of your next Mortal Strike by 15%.10%.
Your attacks against your primary target have a high chance to overwhelm your their defenses and trigger a Slayer's Strike, dealing (100% of Attack power) damage and applying Marked for Execution, increasing the damage they take from your next Execute by 10%. Stacks 3 times.
Mountain Thane (2)
Fury:
Shield Slam damage increased by 10%.
`s`
Bloodthirst and Rampage damage increased by 15%.
Protection:
Shield Slam damage increased by 10%.
Demoralizing Shout reduces damage enemies deal to you by an additional 5%.
Fury
Lightning Strikes generate 5 Rage.
Raging Blow and Execute damage increased by 15%.
Protection
Lightning Strikes generate 5 Rage.
Revenge and Execute damage increased by 15%.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 50
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 50
Affected Spells:
Talents (2)
Fury:
Bloodthirst deals an additional 5% damage and has a 5%2% increased critical strike chance.
Effect #3 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 105%
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 52
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 0
Arms, Fury:
When you take any damage, heal for 3.50%2.10% of your maximum health.
This can only occur once every 10 sec.
Comment by
MarkElf
on 2024-07-09T19:07:17-05:00
Sadge, seems were in the PvP tuning phase.
Comment by
Tryndis
on 2024-07-09T20:34:27-05:00
Why can't enhance shaman have less 2 point talent nodes?
Previous Post
Next Post