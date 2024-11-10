New Visual for Void Elf Racial in Patch 11.0.7

Slow day for news, huh?
Oh, this is gonna piss off the "We want High-elves" babies haha! Awesome!
Thats nice but night elf is still king. Until Shadowmeld is nerfed, the majority of PVP players at least will remain night elfs. I hate that. (I play a "boring" human because I like to feel like a human in a big fantasy world)
My main is a void elf, I use Rift quite a lot for avoiding mechanics, this makes me happy. Finally! 😍
"The visual effect has been updated and no longer appears for party members." Why would this visual be restricted? I'd rather that other players get to see such effects.
Could they also please add the "Wings" from the VE Heritage Armor as a cloak pieceSo annoying it's tied to the chest piece still.
Cool, but first told me when you fix aoe of ww monk?
They have already touched (and ruined) the iconic human racial (+10% reput) by replacing it with a ridiculous one. And even if we can understand it given the changes in earnings from reputs at TWW, they could have at least given us something better. Therefore, hopefully they do not touch and thus do not ruin the iconic Shadowmeld. Buff the racials yes