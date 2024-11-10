Recent Prospecting Changes - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 351

Profession Changes on Hold



The previously mentioned profession specialization respec feature is still being worked on and won’t be ready in time for 11.0.7. We’ll have more information about this feature in a future content update. And due to the respec feature being delayed, last week’s changes to Multicraft and Resourcefulness have been reverted and will be under further discussion.





It's actually a step forward, few weeks ago blizz would have just released the half ready feature and let us all deal with the consequences



Delaying and reverting something that isn't ready is actually a huge step forward for blizzard lol





Damn I invested a sht ton of gold into Multicrafted items, since prices should go up, when less ppl craft it (less supply). Prob lost few millions there :3



Prospecting Changes



Jewelcrafting



Fixed a bug that prevented the Prospecting 40/40 specialization perk from providing Ambivalent Ambers as a byproduct. Byproducts, such as Glittering Glass and Handful of Pebbles, now drop from every Prospecting action (was a chance of Byproducts or gems).

Slightly reduced the drop rates of gems and chance for maximum yield of Byproducts.

Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely evaluating Prospecting data and player feedback over the past few weeks. The prices for Glittering Glass, Handful of Pebbles, and their respective crafts have been significantly higher than intended, with the price of gems lower. The goal of these changes is to provide a better balance of Byproduct supply relative to their demand, without significantly impacting the value of a prospecting action.







Hi all, jewelcrafter here and would like some help understanding the profitability of prospecting with the recent changes to pebbles/glass. I’ve been holding about 50-60 knowledge points with the intention of putting them into the gem finding trees but I’m hesitant as I’ve seen the process of the pebbles and glass plummet. I know they increased the chances to find these so I’m not surprised but wondering whether it is worth putting my points into gem finding or something else. Also curious as to how many knowledge points I actually need to spend before prospecting becomes profitable.



Hey, prospecting should almost always be a little profitable because it takes time, and when it is unprofitable, people stop doing it.. or should in theory =p Throughout the last week the profit per craft has ranged from 0 to 30 gold with 21% resourcefulness, which with max crafting speed, is around 0 to 60k gold per hour depending on markets. Just estimates I haven't done the math.



Glass/pebbles are inversely related to gems, so it's fine for prospectors that pebbles have fallen because gems have skyrocketed to counter it.



Prospecting takes 60 points - 20 in gem finding for crushed gemstones + 40 to fill out 2 of the gem nodes (both ironclaw or both aqirite). Putting more in gemfinding gets you more crafting speed, which is important as well. Doing this also sets you up to crush gems into gemstones, which is sometimes good to do as well.



Where you put your kp just depends on what you already have and what you want to do. Prospecting is a good option, but there's others too. You could multicraft reagents, or maybe even gems

Fishing and Cooking



Currently the best fishing farm I am aware of is Kaheti Sharks, dropping in their defined pools and in blood in the water pools - both are accessible to me with and without all the buffs.



Meaning, you can do the best possible farm without the max gear.



Anecdotally, I have found nothing improved after maxing fishing, crafting max pole, maxing algari thread, fishing hat and ghoul fish food...



The pools still have the same fish defined on wowhead, and I haven't seen anything purple etc pop up. A few xmogs that are worth 40-250g and I have to re post endlessly.



At best, and this is probably cope, but I think I might get more casts per pool.





There's a pretty big misunderstanding about perception and the pools here. The pools are guaranteed to have certain fish types in them, like kahetis in the blood pools.



But what fishing skill allows you to do is fish outside of the pools and increase your rare fish drop rates. Each zone has fish that you can catch in open waters. But you need high enough skill to fish there or you get Grey drops all the time. If you max your skill and wear all the gear, you increase your chances of catching green and blue fish in the open waters.



Perception helps some with rarity in open fishing, and it helps proc getting extra fish occasionally. So it's good for pools and for open fishing.



Pools are still the best way to consistently catch rare fish or items.





Yeah pretty sure fishing gear is useless this expansion, my guess is that Blizz thought people were going to aim for the Sushi Special feast that requires all the rare fish.



Using my old WOTLK Kaluak fishing pole (highly recommend it btw, it nulls the annoying breathing limit on the underwater delves) on an alt character with only like 89 fishing skill yielded pretty much the same amount of Slum Sharks as my main with 300 fishing skill and algari fishing rod.



Luckily I play on a dead/low population server so didn't have much competition on blood pools, minus a couple druid bots but they were more focused on herbing/mining.





Cooking not making any money?



So I made a cooking alt, max skill all recipes apart from queen drop one.



Blue tools.



I scan the ah. Double check all the lower snipe priced auctions and put it into a spreadsheet.



They're all telling me 10k profit over 1k casts. For food.



Converting meat is showing as profit.



I just turned 5 casts of food into 42 meals.. and barley broke even



Am I missing something huge here?



Using hot honey on meals obviously





I made 2 million gold last Tuesday exclusively cooking. It can be great money still



If anyone thinks that you should be able to buy mats from the auction house and instantly craft them for profit, they're never going to make money.



Plan ahead. If it looks profitable right now, you're missing something. You should have bought out all the cheaper mats ahead of time so you can monopolize a price point.



Buying and crafting on the spot absolutely does work.

Is it inefficient? Yes. Still effective? Also yes.



I started cooking last week with 80k. Am now at 230k purely from that. Not amazing, but for being basically afk, it's good enough.



I cook whatever craftsim tells me is reasonably profitable. But I mostly go for stuff that sells a lot daily, so that I don't need to babysit them. Beledar's Bounty sells by far the most.



Also just processing meat and fish works too.





I make a profit with cooking but it’s time consuming. Buy meat at the weekend, craft into steaks, make the food I make (personal food, not feasts) using hot honey for multi. And then post it up on night before reset, usually all sells within next 2 days. I spend 150-200k and usually make 80-100k profit. Takes probably 3 hours of afk crafting.



It’s not much but it keeps me afloat.



Tip is to craft it all when you’re logging off for the day, just click it to craft and leave it afk until it is done - there’s an addon to help with stacking the meat when making steaks so you don’t have to keep clicking it every 200 crafts.



Feasts… I feel like with enough capital to invest you can make decent gold, but you gotta use the secret sauce not hot honey - I’ve had a multi craft proc 21x feasts on a single craft. I think at 37% multicraft chance and that kinda proc, you can make it work. But I don’t have the gold for the fish to make a large enough quantity for the proc chance to average out.



