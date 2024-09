Enchanted Spellweave Carpet

Description: Dalaran mages have created an elegant spellweave and self-stitch aura to accompany this flying carpet. Allowing anyone to handle any loose threads and fly in style.

Source: Vendor: Auzin

Zone: Dalaran

Cost: 5000

Model id: 28064



Frayfeather Hippogryph

Description: This majestic hippogryph hails from the Frayfeather Highlands of Feralas. Though it previously protected its hatchlings, now it chooses to serve a greater cause.

Source: Vendor: Bobadormu

Zone: Tanaris

Cost: 5000



Vendor: Grannadormu

Zone: Tanaris

Cost: 5000

Model id: 22472



Amani Hunting Bear