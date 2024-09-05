New Dracthyr Classes Have Access to Double Jump and Glide

Dragon main now
Ooooh dear we are in trouble ...
That's not double jump, it's just glide.
I was worried they wouldn't do this. Thank god!
Evokers got a third spec, dracthyr got to fly on their own wings, and now all dracthyr get double jump + glide. Poor DHs.
I mean… I guess it’s a double jump?
aw yeah, most classes having access to easy and unlimited nullification to pushbacks and fall damage
Isn't this just the glide that Dracthyr innately have? It doesn't really look like a literal double jump akin to what Demon Hunters have.
I am sure this topic will garner many positive sentiments. Yup.
That’s jump and glide, not double jump. Amazes me how many people don’t know the difference.
new priest default lol. bring out the race changes
DRUID DRACTHYR PLEASE
Do they all get Soar as well? I really hope so!
Dracthyr master race confirmed.I for one welcome our new dragon overlords.
Yea this aint rly a double jump its just jumping then gliding, barely get more height from initiating the glide. dh's have the actual double jump that you then go into gliding, so thats a triple too ig lol
Double jump AND Glide ? What ? I see the Glide after the jump, I fail to see the double jumpWtf is this title ?
I don't like this at all.
if blizz has any integrity, this will be disabled