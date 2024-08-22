This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft® Edition from MSI
MSI has announced a collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to unveil their new GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft® Edition and a sweepstakes to win a The War Within Collector's Edition, RTX 4070 and a World of Warcraft PC Mod.
Their new RTX 4070 features a design inspired by WoW, with different plates you can swap to customize your card based on your favorite expansions.
The sweepstakes runs from August 26th to September 17th, and all you need to do to participate is Comment on the campaign post with your favorite World of Warcraft memory with the hashtag #MSIxWorldofWarcraft. Terms and Conditions apply.
Sweepstakes Prizes
Eligibility
Eligible Regions: Worldwide, excluding Italy, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and restricted, sanctioned or embargoed countries or regions. The potential prize winner of this event shall be required to show
proof of residency.
Full Terms and Conditions
.
RTX 4070 Super 12GB World of Warcraft
Learn more about the new RTX 4070 Super World of Warcraft Edition
MSI Announcement
MSI and Blizzard Entertainment celebrate World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary and The War Within release with the GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft® Edition. Gamers can customize this graphics card with magnetic puzzle-style backplates that features artwork from each expansion. Join us for thrilling events, content, and special offers you won't want to miss.
Share Your Epic World of Warcraft Memories
AUG 26th – SEP 17th
Comment on the campaign post with your favorite World of Warcraft memory with the hashtag
#MSIxWorldofWarcraft
Prize Unlock Stages
World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition
Unlocked at 20,000 participants.
RTX 4070 SUPER World of Warcraft EDITION
Unlocked at 40,000 participants.
World of Warcraft PC Mod:
Unlocked at 60,000 participants.
*Terms & Conditions apply. Select for details.
Prizes Unlocked
Follow our
Twitch livestream
to see the current prize unlock stage in real-time. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive your epic WOW adventures and win fantastic rewards!
MSI GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM
World of Warcraft® EDITION
Our lightened GAMING design made for those building a gaming rig with space constraints. The included puzzle-styled magnetic backplate, featuring each World of Warcraft® expansion, allows users to customize the back of their graphics card.
1
Comment by
Venesue
on 2024-08-22T00:57:10-05:00
What did Italy do to earn such a fate?
Comment by
papatranq
on 2024-08-22T01:02:08-05:00
What did Italy do to earn such a fate?
MAMA MIA
Comment by
Barby
on 2024-08-22T01:03:16-05:00
What did Italy do to earn such a fate?
Almost certainly it has something to do with Italian legislation, which would either completely prohibit contests, lotteries or sweepstakes like this, or otherwise make hosting one unnecessarily hard or expensive.
There's no reason for them to exclude Italy "just because", since that list of countries is so small.
I found online that Italian sweepstakes must hold all their participants' data on Italian servers, which probably makes international contests impossible to run. But it could be some other law too, I don't know the specifics
1
