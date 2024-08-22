Rich Soil Changes - What's New with Herbalism in The War Within

Please make it so only the player who planted the seed can gather it. Otherwise this is just a wet dream for the botters.
That's a great change IMO.
"This does, however, create an interesting possibility for players to come together to maximize herb yield."Cool, so yeah, on paper that sounds cool. In reality, botters get multiplicative herb gains OR you can just afk in the farm and wait for people to show up and harvest what they plant. I agree, the herbs should be lootable by only the planter or by party members. The latter idea does nothing for the botters, as they will always do what they do, but it does cut the sour taste of showing up to potentially share seeds only to find 7 other people waiting for you to plant your seeds so they can harvest without planting any seeds themselves.
Make world wide herbalism captcha mini games so bots can go to hell.
Is this really what passes as a deep dive these days.