The War Within Dungeons: Guide Highlight
Live
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
iMX3
With The War Within launch just around the corner, check out our dungeon overview guides for the eight new dungeons coming with the expansion!
These guides cover dungeon locations, bosses and abilities, loot, and more! Dungeons will be available to players on Normal Difficulty during Early Access on
August 22nd
. Heroic Difficulty opens with the Expansion Launch on
August 26th
.
The Rookery
The Stonevault
Priory of the Sacred Flame
City of Threads
Cinderbrew Meadery
The Dawnbreaker
Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
Darkflame Cleft
