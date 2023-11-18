New Doodads in Patch 10.2.5 Point to Holiday Revamps and New Events

The "masquerade theme" looks like it could be for the Trial of Style
Glad there'll finally be new stuff to look forward to instead of just the usual Love Rocket grinding with maybe a single new toy sprinkled in.
Rainbow theme seems like Orphan Week to me.
Always good to see blizzard taking care of their old events, lets have our fingers crossed for a old world revamp after the Titan expanson ^^
Love is in the Air: All of those look good. Noblegarden: I like the color aesthetics for most of them, but the basket logo looks too clean and manufactured to fit in the game's setting.Harvest: Same as with Noblegarden; the logo is too clean.Masquerade: The poster looks too clean and modern, but everything else is nice. Rainbow: This set is far too clean. It doesn't look like it fits in the game's setting at all. The logo also makes me upset for some reason, not sure why. It's like I've seen it somewhere on something unlikable, but I can't figure out WHAT it's reminding me of. Also boo for not having yellow in the rainbow's colors between orange and green, as those two colors aren't suited well next to one another.I know I dig at the rainbow set the most, but it's justified. The others look good other than a few small details.
Housing coming...
Many doodads. We do like doodads.
Some of this looks like it could be for updating the trading post for specific holiday months/events.Enough revamps though, and they should have a lot of new assets they could use for a new housing feature in the future.
Oh no ! A rainbow ! The game is ruined ! I sure are made uncomfortable by those dangerous colors. Remember, War(craft) is harmless fun, but colors are political