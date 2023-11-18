First Look at Follower Dungeons in Patch 10.2.5 - Complete Dungeons With NPCs

me: im anti socialblizz: no problem!
Lmao, the rage quittingI hope they do the blood elf jump dance from the Illidan scenario back in Legion, too
Ok what about The Loot?Is this just to see dungeon mechanics or does it give loot?
I love this feature. I watched a few videos of people doing it, and it looks great. It'll function as a helpful learning tool, it'll be a fun way to just lazily do dungeons if you're bored, and the NPCs are unreasonably well done. This is exactly what I expected the feature to feel like, and it makes me happy to see that it's finally been made. I don't care if it's only for normal mode; it's still something neat for when you're just not feeling like being a nanny to four other players.
Thats Cool i hope this works for Legacy Raids from the last expansion at some day in the near Future so i can farm Mog :)
I really like this concept and hope to see it expanded to all previous normal mode dungeons as well. Should help players leveling up and wanting to complete dungeon quests.One thing I'd like would be if the NPCs were a little more randomized. Instead of always having a prot paladin in the group, why not a random tank? This time it's a prot pally, next time it's a BM monk, then a bear, etc. I can see this helping (new players especially) get used to how different classes might handle different situations and allow them to just see what these classes look like in action. Maybe influence the "oh that's cool, maybe I'll roll an alt!"
very happy to see that Austin made the cut to be in the follower NPC roster. Finally some Worgen rep coming up again!
now get them to do the quests so I can have flying unlocked.
Good! Now I can practice tanking without people telling me to commit toaster bath or threaten to drown my pets because I'm not that good of a tank.
Does items drop for NPCs too? If yes is it possible for them to share it with you(player) if they do not need that item? What about dmg they do? Is it somehow linked to your item level?
I am really looking forward to this, do we know if can can complete dungeon quests in this mode?
I love how the NPCs just don't care about AoE mechanics. Like you can see the Mage just standing outside of the arena for the most fight, and when getting inside it's just to jump into the tornado.
I noticed a few quirks. I also ran Brackenhide.
People will probably rage at me for saying this, but it's quite a similar thing ff14 does already, and it's a happy change to learn mechanics as posted earlier too