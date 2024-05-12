This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New City of Threads Dungeon Loading Screen in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 43 min ago
by
Jaydaa
We've datamined a new zone loading screen for the City of Threads dungeon located in Azj-Kahet in the War Within.
City of Threads Loading Screen
This loading screen is displayed every time you enter the dungeon instance in The War Within. See more loading screens from our
initial alpha datamining
or from the
previous alpha build
.
