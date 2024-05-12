Evolving Caterpillar Pet Decrypted in Patch 10.2.7

Would be a cool trading post reward...
Interesting. Maybe it will later evolve into a mount, like Shadowbarb Drone did?
Metapod used Harden!
Please evolve into a mount
Final stage is the caterpillar mount from the blizzard vote mount poll, they are making all the mounts so far we got the ancient tree soaring book and slimesaber still needing catapillar and nurubian
This is one of the losing vote mounts from a while back. We got the ancient mount, but they added in the book mount, and likely this is the caterpillar mount.
Interesting. Is there also a post-chrysalis evolution? It should ultimately turn into something that can fly.
There was a very hungry genetically modified caterpillar
PRECIOUS BABY
But will it ever become a beautiful butterfly? :(;)
We got the book(Spelltome), we got the slime cat, we got the tree...think its safe to assume this is the Caterpillar mount...which is AWESOME
Seems a bit weird to get decrypted with a patch and no info about it? I think new store stuff gets decrypted as it is being made available. So maybe a secret not yet found.MoP had silkworms, and other than the draconic-ness it isn't too far off from those. Maybe there is a secret during Remix.
How to train your Caterpillar?
its so cute and draconic i love italso i believe its real world counter-part is the emperor caterpillar