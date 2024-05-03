New Priory of the Sacred Flame Dungeon Loading Screen & Deephaul Ravine Battleground Map

Is the battleground represented in the actual zone too?A fair few dungeons these days have explorable outdoor versions, which was a really cool addition when Cataclysm let us fly over Zul'farrak and Zul'gurub and AQ and all that, but we've never really had a battleground that maps onto a specific part of the map. Sometimes it's impossible to tell where exactly they're meant to take place - Arathi Basin or Alterac Valley for example. Obviously they're meant to be in those zones, but no idea where.If this is in the 'heart of the Ringing Deeps' zone, it'd be neat if we could see it outside the battleground during exploration - maybe even some quests around the area. Kinda like how Court of Stars was described as a 'moment in time' dungeon rather than a specific place.Ultimately meaningless but I love seeing instanced content in an outdoor context too, just makes the world feel cohesive(Oh, and that loading screen for the Priory is awesome. Almost looks like a new Paladin order hall, hopefully one day we can do something there, or unlock it as a warband log-in background)
hmm good Halls of Valor flashbacks that loading screen.