New Battle for Azeroth Meta-Expansion Achievement - Earn Jani's Trashpile Mount

I was like.. cool I have all these. Until expedition leader, oh man.
requiring pvp for this is mega cringe
This is awesome, loved the DF/SL ones, happy to see them go back and do one for BFA too :) Personally i'm hoping that they'll go back and do one for each of the previous expansions as wellAlso I think its kinda weird that they have the tmog and critter achieves here, the other ones didn't need you to collect tmog and /love the critters
Kind of funny considering my Spiritborn on D4 is named Jani.(after this loa)I hope she says some of her lines. Or just straight up calls you trash.
dear god blizzard please remove island slayer from expedition leader, pvp islands are impossible to find normally and the achievement essentially requires wintrading with a team on the other faction
Holy ^&*! there are some awful achievements in that meta. Like absolute dog#$%^.
Some of those black empire and exploration ones should be removed. Those are yikes.
wow. instantly killed my hype for jani mount.
I hope this mount transforms you into a saurid rather than riding on one.
cool! now consider fixing the achievements that are still broken in the previous expansion's meta achievements.
Additionally, the "apply all rank 3 Heart of Azeroth essences" achievement will require 1400 rating in rated PvP (at the moment this does not include solo shuffle or battleground blitz) to get rank 3 of Conflict and Strife. Although 1400 in 2s or 3s isn't hard, it would be nice to see solo shuffle and RBGB added into the considered ratings to purchase this item.
Thank god they didn't include Island Expeditions and their pvp achievements for thisnvm just read, they did ...
Wait...but they haven't even fixed the reputations that completely reset for those of us at the end of Dragonflight...thats honestly so !@#$ty.
Okay, I don't mind them going back and adding 'Veilstrider' achievements to past expansions, I quite like the idea even.But I strenuously object to involving group-mandatory activities like Pvp island expeditions and Warfronts, and that "kill 1000 corrupted tentacles" achievement is a pretty awful one unless they plan on *substantially* buffing the spawn rate.I've collected every non-raid/dungeon, outdoor zone mount, pet, transmog and toy in Battle for Azeroth, on both continents, and I'd be surprised if I've completed more than 60% of these.
I love these because it gives me objectives when doing old content.Yay Blizzard!