New Adorable Battle Pets on the Patch 11.0.7 PTR - Red Pandas, Rose, Clockwork Beagle
PTR
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
perculia
We've datamined new adorable battle pet models on the Patch 11.0.7 PTR, including Red Pandas!
Red Pandas
Rose Pet
Clockwork Beagle
New Datamined Battle Pets
1
Comment by
potexet522
on 2024-10-31T21:03:36-05:00
Bro, my beagle died this year...
Comment by
ECLlP5E
on 2024-10-31T21:03:58-05:00
shut the double front door! these are tooooooooooooooo cute! <3
1
