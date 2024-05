WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!



Mr. Sunflower: Wonderful! Come this way. Use your most friendly voice, alright?

Aghhh! Too scary. No, no, please!

<Vee'azel seems to be very terrified of you.>

It's like someone tore off your legs. I don't like it. I don't like it one bit.



> I'm just here to talk.

> There's no need to hide.

> Let's be friends.



Vee'azel: Agh! No! No, get away!

Mr. Sunflower: It's okay, Vee'azel! <Player> is nice!

Mr. Sunflower: Oh dear, this is too much for him.

Mr. Sunflower: <Player>, drink the threat reducing potion from my tea table. Let's see if that makes you less scary.

> There, I'm tiny now. Does this help?

Vee'azel: Agh! No, you still are missing limbs. Scary!

Mr. Sunflower: Wait, Vee!

Mr. Sunflower: Goodness me, that didn't help, did it. Let's follow, and make sure he's all right!

<Vee'azel is shivering with fear.>

He'll break my legs again if I talk about this too much.



> Tell us what's going on, Vee'azel.

Vee'azel: It is... my boss, Valk'kitch. Ever since he became an ascended, he is brutal. If we are too slow, he breaks our limbs. Sometimes even pulls them off.

Mr. Sunflower: I... oh dear, oh dear.

Mr. Sunflower: It's over, Vee. Valk'kith can't hurt you anymore.

Vee'azel: Is he really gone? I don't know how to feel.

Mr. Sunflower: Take some time. Whatever you need. Come talk again when you're ready.

Vee'azel: I will, Mr. Sunflower.

Mr. Sunflower: I am sorry I asked you to do murder, <Player>. But I think it was necessary. These ascended are no longer part of our society.

Mr. Sunflower: They are decidedly... un-friendly.

Good morning! Isn't it a delightful day to be alive?

> How is Vee'azel doing?

We removed the immediate threat to Vee's well-being, but that ascended nerubian had quite a hold on him. I hope Vee'azel returns to talk, but it is on his own timetable to do so.

I'll be here when he's ready.