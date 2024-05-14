This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Loa of the Darkspear - Kevo ya Siti and Lukou
Live
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Players experiencing the Troll Heritage Armor questline were introduced to two new Loa - Kevo ya Siti, Loa of Cunning, and Lukou, Loa of Regeneration. These old friends and allies were long forgotten by the Darkspear, and through the course of the quest we renew our bond with the two powerful Loa - but who are they?
Kevo ya Siti - The Loa of Cunning
Kevo ya Siti
, sometimes known as the Loa of Stealth, was completely unknown prior to the Troll Heritage Armor questline. No references of this Loa were found among lore spread throughout Azeroth, but thankfully, many of the NPCs we encounter through the journey to find the Darkspear's lost Loa were more than happy to share what they knew about the stealthy Loa.
When we first encounter
Kevo ya Siti
, we find him stalking Hakkari priests in the ruins of Zul'Gurub.
Jani
, our Loa guide at the time, gave us this clue in the search:
I think our lost Darkspear loa be hunting Hakkari priests. Dis be great news for us.
If he hates dem, he won't be a friend to Mueh'zala.
Soon after, during the quest
Stalking the Stalker
,
Kevo ya Siti
speaks to us from the shadows.
Our first real meeting with this mysterious Loa happens soon after - where we see a much more harmless side than implied by
Jani
or the quest text up until this point.
Kevo ya Siti
sneaks up behind
Jani
, playfully scaring the Loa of Scavengers before somberly agreeing to help the Darkspear.
Interestingly, this softer side is reflected in dialogue players may have missed when speaking with
Kevo ya Siti
. In a short interaction, we learn a bit more about this Loa's personality:
I do not like loa dat make their people suffer.
A little mischief be different. It can teach lessons.
As we continue, we learn more about the powers
Kevo ya Siti
possesses, including the ability to travel through shadows, imbue shadow energy into blades, and to allow others to become incorporeal in the shadows with him. The majority of other information we have on this Loa, however, comes in the form of flavor text from various NPCs.
Soon after your initial encounter,
Rokhan
has this to say regarding the Loa of Cunning's influence on shadow hunter training:
Now dat I be seeing him again, Kevo ya Siti is very familiar!
It has been many years, but I be remembering de loa of cunning being important to shadow hunter training. He embodies many things that we try to emulate.
Another NPC nearby in Bambala,
Shadow Hunter Laztoki
, not only gave us information on
Kevo ya Siti
, but also his place in the Darkspear Pantheon:
I know less of Lukou, and more of her brother, Kevo ya Siti. He could hunt anything. If he be on your side, I am sure you will find what you seek.
It be said Bwonsamdi was de soul of the Darkspear, but Lukou and Kevo ya Siti be our heart and head. Dat was a long time ago. I do remember stories of de ancient Lukou rituals. Dey were done deep in a cave near where Bambala now stands.
This Loa - one of shadows, stealth, and cunning - was once deeply ingrained in Darkspear culture. Now, with the return of
Kevo ya Siti
, the Darkspear will have their head once again.
Lukou - The Loa of Regeneration
Unlike her brother
Kevo ya Siti
, the Loa of Regeneration
Lukou
was not completely unknown to us, but her only reference was a rather obscure one.
Back in Battle for Azeroth, Horde players may have recruited
Magister Umbric / Shadow Hunter Ty'jin
to assist with their mission table. While many didn't necessarily pay attention to the names of abilities,
Magister Umbric / Shadow Hunter Ty'jin
possessed a unique one -
Blessing of Lukou
. This ability, focused on "healing" an expired Troop, was the only reference to
Lukou
in all of Azeroth until the Troll Heritage Armor questline.
From what we are told by
Kevo ya Siti
, his sister
Lukou
is the ideal loa to balance against death.
Lukou
had gone missing long ago after a fight between the siblings. She was then captured by Ogres, and forced to use her regenerative magic for their benefit at her own detriment. Understandably, when we first meet her, she's not very pleased - but quickly realizes we are friends, not foes.
Kevo ya Siti and I fought when de Darkspear first left this region.
Kevo left in anger, to push back on de dark loa that corrupted many trolls, like Mueh'zala and Hakkar. I knew you would return.
I waited, but de ogres found me. Dey shattered my shrine and used their own magic to steal my power. I would not die, but I could not heal. De torment of it was... unspeakable.
Kevo returned, and I thank you for that. I will help the Darkspear, as I always have.
Several NPCs around Bambala give us good information about
Lukou
, including the aforementioned
Shadow Hunter Ty'jin
himself.
I followed de ways of Lukou for a long time. She was mostly a loa our witch doctors and priests followed, but she helped de shadow hunters too. It is said she be time itself, able to recover from any wound. Some say she granted regeneration to us trolls.
To me, losing Lukou is how we lost ourselves as Darkspear. We lost some of our abilities to recover. I worship her and find some small power in it, but it be weak, distant.
Stories say Lukou had an old shrine here in Stranglethorn, but de stories don't say where it was, exactly.
Witch Doctor Daara
, another local NPC, had this to say about the missing Loa as well:
Yes. Lukou be de loa of regeneration... and pain.
Not de pain of being injured, but de pain of recovery.
Like a bruise or fever, it has to hurt if it is to heal.
We have not lately felt enough of our history and pain as Darkspear, I think, and we forgot Lukou. I come here to mediate and deal with my own grief. I have felt Lukou in a small way. Perhaps she be close by and still guiding us.
These two Loa are emblematic of the Darkspear - cunning and stealth, regeneration and healing, and above all, the ability to grow, change, and adapt. At the end of the questline,
Rokhan
very well may summarize their return the best - and the hope for the Darkspear future is bright.
Dat was not a traditional trial, but we only keep tradition if it be helping de tribe.
It be our strength: to adapt to what comes.
It be time to shed de past and honor those most important to us. De Darkspear was never de largest tribe, nor de strongest. We endure because we choose our path, and our allies, well.
Dese loa and you all worked and sacrificed not just to help Bwonsamdi, but to protect de souls of de Darkspear. Dat be why we honor our loa... and you.
