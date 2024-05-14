The Loa of the Darkspear - Kevo ya Siti and Lukou

Kevo ya Siti - The Loa of Cunning



I think our lost Darkspear loa be hunting Hakkari priests. Dis be great news for us.



If he hates dem, he won't be a friend to Mueh'zala.





I do not like loa dat make their people suffer.



A little mischief be different. It can teach lessons.





Now dat I be seeing him again, Kevo ya Siti is very familiar!



It has been many years, but I be remembering de loa of cunning being important to shadow hunter training. He embodies many things that we try to emulate.





I know less of Lukou, and more of her brother, Kevo ya Siti. He could hunt anything. If he be on your side, I am sure you will find what you seek.



It be said Bwonsamdi was de soul of the Darkspear, but Lukou and Kevo ya Siti be our heart and head. Dat was a long time ago. I do remember stories of de ancient Lukou rituals. Dey were done deep in a cave near where Bambala now stands.



Lukou - The Loa of Regeneration



Kevo ya Siti and I fought when de Darkspear first left this region.



Kevo left in anger, to push back on de dark loa that corrupted many trolls, like Mueh'zala and Hakkar. I knew you would return.



I waited, but de ogres found me. Dey shattered my shrine and used their own magic to steal my power. I would not die, but I could not heal. De torment of it was... unspeakable.



Kevo returned, and I thank you for that. I will help the Darkspear, as I always have.





I followed de ways of Lukou for a long time. She was mostly a loa our witch doctors and priests followed, but she helped de shadow hunters too. It is said she be time itself, able to recover from any wound. Some say she granted regeneration to us trolls.



To me, losing Lukou is how we lost ourselves as Darkspear. We lost some of our abilities to recover. I worship her and find some small power in it, but it be weak, distant.



Stories say Lukou had an old shrine here in Stranglethorn, but de stories don't say where it was, exactly.





Yes. Lukou be de loa of regeneration... and pain.



Not de pain of being injured, but de pain of recovery.



Like a bruise or fever, it has to hurt if it is to heal.



We have not lately felt enough of our history and pain as Darkspear, I think, and we forgot Lukou. I come here to mediate and deal with my own grief. I have felt Lukou in a small way. Perhaps she be close by and still guiding us.

