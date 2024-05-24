(NERFED) Wildfeather Cranes - New Hyperspawning Bronze Farm in MoP Remix

Why even bother trying to do these hyperspawn farms? You know Blizzard is just gonna nerf them.
Tried it yesterday, it's very slow and only gives like 0-1 lesser charms per kill but it gives that hyperspawn dopamine rush that farmers crave
Rip
Blizzard! They're having fun again!
Na this one is really bad, less than 10k/hour
There are even more , just people do them with private groups so they can max out asap before discovered and nerfed :D
People act like Blizzard is finding out via WoWhead and not the fact there was 100 groups in the group finder for frogs before. They don't need wowhead to see the farms.
i reported them all
Nerf it! Now!
Just a massive FYI: Blizzard anticheat (warden) LOGS EVERYTHING. doesnt matter if wowhead posts or not and they know what mobs u kill and how many..not to mention the more LFG's u list with this farm the more attention it gets.. List 1 group and 5 more will appear in a few hours.
There could be a tag for Remix, as the news currently isn't anything other than: new farm! new nerf! new buff! :/
I was looking forward to trying this mode, and I suppose I will eventually. But it sounds really frustrating. I really hated at the Forbidden reach when the same currency was used for cosmetics/pets as well as gear. Just puts you in an awful position on what to spend. Sounds like this whole mode duplicates that frustration.
Game just applied an update (for some reason....)
every farm is the same as the OG mop ones just look around for them before blizzard nerfs them if you care...
If there just would be a costum categorie in the tool like its in retail...