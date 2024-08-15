NA Players Can Now Claim Free 1 Day Game Time - Extended Maintenance Compensation

YES ALL I EVER WANTED AND MORE
I'm in NA and have no such gift
I don't see it on my launcher.
No EU? sadge :(
Just redeemed by gift.
I'm in NA and didn't see it, what?
Nothing for me here in NA.
Yea i see absolutely nothing.
Can EU players get free time compensation for all those "server maintenance" days we used to have on wednesdays? :-)
Nothing for me. But I am going to just assume it'll take some time to get to everyone.
I have no gift
In NA and no gift either.
I'm NA and there is no gift. I call BS on this.
Could be rolling out in waves.
Nothing yet on my end here in the NA. I'm on a monthly recurring sub.
NOPE
Why would they make this a claimable thing and not just give it to everyone........................... noticing.............
EU?