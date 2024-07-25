NA Accounts Receiving Compensation Game Time for Extended Downtime

We wanted to take a moment to recognize that the first day of the pre-expansion content update for The War Within
resulted in extended downtime, for many players in North American realms. In recognition of these difficulties during the initial launch, we're adding one day of extra game time to every subscription in North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand for accounts which were active as of July 23, 2024.
We anticipate providing this compensation to affected players on or before August 15, 2024. Players will be able to view their game time by visiting account.battle.net
.
We appreciate your continued patience as we navigate through any lingering issues to ensure that player experience going forward into the launch of The War Within
expansion goes smoothly starting with Early Access on August 22 and the global launch on August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT.