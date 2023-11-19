Mythic Tindral Now Nerfed - 20% Nerf to Health

Shocker
Kinda sad about it, I love seeing them bash their heads into a really tough boss.
Probably a needed nerf. Although I enjoy watching RWF without nerfs.
It’s almost like they want this raid cleared in a week.
Why? Why make it easier when the race is finally interesting? Just let these guys play the game.
180+ pulls still not seeing into phase 3 and best pull is like 67% hp yea definitely needed. By no means is this a "boss instantly dies nerf" at all, more like boss was nigh unkillable with week 1 gear, or at least wouldve taken at least another day
they coulda gotten it without the nerf.. Bedge
Blizzard finally making changes that make sense? Unbelievable... It's obviously not enough of a nerf, but at least something...
GG cheaters again getting free kill
Probably dont wanna worry about RWF for the holidays.They know how that went with Raz.
Nerfing bosses mid-race is terrible form.
Anyone mad about this either wasn't watching the race or is a sadist.