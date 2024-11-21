This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Mythic Nerub-ar Palace DPS Rankings - The War Within Season 1 Week 10
Live
Posted
13 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Nerub-ar Palace during the week of November 12th during The War Within Season 1. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for The War Within Season 1.
Mythic Nerub-ar Palace Statistics Page
Nerub-ar Palace Raid Tier Lists
Looking for more insight into the raid balance? Check out our Tier Lists, which include more information besides pure throughput for Nerub-ar Palace.
DPS Raid Rankings Healer Raid Rankings Tank Raid Rankings
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of November 12th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for The War Within Season 1, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Tier acquisition will skew how balance looks for the first weeks of Season 1.
Encounter balance will skew Mythic data while not many guilds have progressed further into the raid, making specs appear further ahead than they are.
The War Within Season 1 DPS Rankings - Mythic Nerub-ar Palace During the Week of November 12th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Last Week
1
Enhancement Shaman
30012
0
2
Frost Mage
30270
↑5
3
Survival Hunter
10207
↑1
4
Fury Warrior
35646
↑1
5
Subtlety Rogue
1953
↑7
6
Outlaw Rogue
3007
↑2
7
Assassination Rogue
29378
↓1
8
Elemental Shaman
19431
↑5
9
Destruction Warlock
29631
↓6
10
Retribution Paladin
59159
↑1
11
Demonology Warlock
14085
↓9
12
Arms Warrior
5746
↓2
13
Beast Mastery Hunter
33043
↓4
14
Arcane Mage
21040
0
15
Devastation Evoker
9807
↑2
16
Shadow Priest
14590
↓1
17
Havoc Demon Hunter
27562
↓1
18
Balance Druid
24459
↑4
19
Marksmanship Hunter
8122
↑1
20
Frost Death Knight
29685
↓2
21
Affliction Warlock
4394
↓2
22
Unholy Death Knight
13842
↓1
23
Feral Druid
4319
0
24
Windwalker Monk
15264
0
25
Fire Mage
3187
0
26
Augmentation Evoker
14833
0
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post