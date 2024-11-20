Felcycle Puzzle Progress Day 2 - 2 Out of 12 Puzzles Solved

Looking to join in on the hunt? Then join the #felcycle channel on the Secret Finding Discord

How the Felcycle Secret Works

Small orbs surrounding a torch mean that a specific puzzle is partially solved.

A large orb atop a torch means that the specific puzzle is completed, and new clues are revealed in the Karazhan Catacombs.

Progress on this puzzle is saved on your character - Leaving and resetting the dungeon, or logging out, will NOT reset your progress.

reset your progress. As of the time of this recap, we have complete solves on Torches 1 and 2, and partial solves on Torches 3, 7 and 10!

1 O'Clock Torch: Love (SOLVED)

SGHO EIUII ABD MOO NK GHN, EDNY, DL LLSE

The shrine Mankrik built for Olgra in Northern Barrens;

Mankrik and Olgra's alternate timeline as children in Nagrand Draenor;

Olgra's afterlife character in Maldraxxus - Decimator Olgra

2 O'Clock Torch: Pray (SOLVED)

When gods of mantids pierce the Veil

<The rest of the note has been angrily scribbled out.>

---



After solving Torch 1:

When gods of mantids pierce the Veil

stand high above the glowing Tail

and pray With gifts of gods imbued

that they may claim your puppy too.

3 O'Clock Torch: Hate (PARTIALLY SOLVED)

So, What's Next?

7 O'Clock Torch: Watchers (PARTIALLY SOLVED)

Note: As we've noticed new clues are enabled when we solve torches in order, it is very likely this torch will remain unsolvable until Torch 6 is completely solved.

10 O'Clock Torch: Button? (PARTIALLY SOLVED)

Note: As we've noticed new clues are enabled when we solve torches in order, it is very likely this torch will remain unsolvable until Torch 9 is completely solved.