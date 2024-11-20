Felcycle Puzzle Progress Day 2 - 2 Out of 12 Puzzles Solved

|Machine Location
|Correct Code and Explanation
|In the room with the Astral Chest, to the left of the chest
CODE: 88224646The chest next to the console is "property of Elder Ko'nani". The NPCs' name refers to Konami, so the code is the famous Konami Code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right) as if input on a numpad.
|In the room with the fountain and the Lovingly Handcrafted Note
CODE: 10638There is a note on the wall next to the machine that says "Here." - 10638 is the zone ID for the Karazhan Catacombs.
|Just after coming downstairs from the entrance, next to the Rage Statue.
CODE: 19019There is a note on the wall next to the machine that says "No violence, please." - Unequipping your weapons will show a hologram of Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker on top of the machine. 19019 is the item ID for Thunderfury.
|On the corridor just before the stairs leading to the area where the Felcycle is.
CODE: 5661There is a note on the wall next to the machine that says "Here." - 56, 61 are the coordinates of the spot where the decryption console is.
|At a corner on the final portion of the Catacombs, next to the Crumpled Notes
CODE: 51567The clue is contained in the Handwritten Note next to the console. Refer to this comment for explanations on the contents of the clue.
|At the Felcycle room, next to the door with the Cryptic Plaque on top.
CODE: 115There is a note on the wall next to the machine that says "Hear". At the entrance to the dungeon, you can loot a Nesingwary Lackey Ear from a dead Northsea Thug. Using your Tricked-Out Thinking Cap at the corpse and going to the console's location will give you the coordinates (1, 15).
|At the corridor leading to the Felcycle room, next to a skeleton named Rubenstein.
CODE: 52233You'll find three juggling torches on the ground to the left of the skeleton. Rubenstein's Revenge is a juggling pattern that uses a siteswap of 52233.
|In the room with a red button on top of the entrance, to the left of the entrance.
CODE: ?Currently unsolved!
|All over the Felcycle room, named "Feeling Lucky?"
CODE: 77777Has a chance to spit out the coin from any out of the slots. Chances are increased as you earn items that make you lucky - Lucky Horseshoe, Lucky Tortollan Charm, Lucky Dragon's Claw, Lucky Rat's Tooth, Lucky Charm, Lucky Shirt
Note: As we've noticed new clues are enabled when we solve torches in order, it is very likely this torch will remain unsolvable until Torch 6 is completely solved.
Note: As we've noticed new clues are enabled when we solve torches in order, it is very likely this torch will remain unsolvable until Torch 9 is completely solved.