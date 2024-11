World of Warcraft The War Within and next expansion Midnight have both had huge content updates revealed at the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream. Player Housing! Undermine(d)! Patch 11.1! And a 2025 Roadmap revealing new mystery content like new Warband collections, Horrific Visions and Legion Remix. Join us we deep dive into all of it on the Weekly Reset: Taliesin and Evitel's Wondrous Wisdomshow



Show Topics