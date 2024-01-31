Mythic Fyrakk Nerfed - Some Private Auras Removed

Get rid of this private auras nonsense. Its not good for the game.
Get rid of the need for Weak Auras vs enemy abilities.
Now remove every single private aura and never do this again.
People are gonna make WAs work around private auras either way. Just admit they're a failure along with augvokers and call it a day.
Only 195 guilds have killed Mythic Fyrakk, even after all this time 🙈
Make bosses telegraph and wait 5 minutes between abilities like they do in FFXIV to give players ample time to dodge or perform actions.
It's funny to see how badly pauras backfired. They tried to reduce the influence of weakauras in raids, but instead all they did is force everyone to use even more sophisticated auras to deal with the mechanics. The only good example of private auras in WoW were bots on mekkatorque, and it wasn't even an aura. Blizzard really should look at FFXIV and give mechanics proper visual clarity instead.
4 months into the tier and they're still afraid to do heavy handed nerfs with a hall of fame still not filled. Embarrassing.
I get that Blizzard wants to make bosses challenging and also make it harder for the world race people. I am ok with them having private aura's for that if they want to make it hard. But the moment the race finish, they need to go.Like others have mentioned FFX has really good mechanics and clear indication of those mechanics, in WoW, a lot of the times there is so much going on, on top of that the mechanics blend in with the background. Example is Smolderon where he is a red/fire target, with red...fire background, with red/fire mechanics, that in Mythic can 1 shot wipe.Add a toggle to option where, Mechanics like this can be ticked to turn off visual colors and so we have a baseline standardize color system, and for those that still want to experience all that visual effects, well they can turn it on.
Private auras are the worst possible thing ive ever seen in this game. Wasting hours figuring impossible patterns is not something one can enjoy nor one can do without Weak Auras...
try playing melee with your aura effects, ground effects and attacks + 10 others + ground and spell effects of the mobs. every melee without 3y extended range mostly just hopes to not stand in something. have a few who switched classes and were amazed about their newfound clarity