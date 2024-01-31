Twilight Witch's Attire Datamined as In-Game Shop Purchase

I don't get pissy about these sorta things on the IRL money shop - but this one - the wrathful-gay energy is building...
there we go
Just what my male rogue needs, a bow over its buttocks.
The bow ruins it
Ah, that does surprise me - I was expecting them to be on the BMAH vendor (as the stuff they put on her in Jan was alternate versions of stuff from the trading post).
pls say sike.
OF COURSE they're going to sell the one that people wanted most. AND put its matching items on the trading post.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHonestly this sucks for people who really want it, but shocked, I am not.
Should've been on the holiday vendor. Did the actual holiday even get any updates?
BOOOOOOOI boo you!
Might be like some of the other sets where you either buy it with cash when they release it or wait a few months for it to appear on the trading post?
Blizzard just cannot help themselves. The greed is too strong.
It's pretty ugly, tbh. I would never waste money on that recolor
makes me wish we had dyes...
Blizz quit your BS, you knew people wanted the purple one the most so now you're making them buy it (Not to mention the blue one is unavailable.) After the FREE WATCH (Looked cool, for a watch. Still not as impressive as the literal spectral tiger revamp we got before.) people got last month, you owe us all three colours.
I have nothing against store sets but I would prefer if they were unique and not just recolors. Fairy, fireplume and celestial sets were all amazing and worth the money so if they are only selling a recolor now I hope the price is lower.
None of the transmogs in the shop are worth it they all look like green questing gear except the celestial one.
Of course the best looking colour is in the store.
Now imagine if they did this but made it earnable in game without spending real money in a game we already spend real money monthly to play.