Ozumat WeakAura Removes Boss's Ink Effect for Better Visual Clarity - Season 3 Mythic+ Tip

Computers are capable of showing millions of colors on the screen, but Blizz somehow only manages to use about 5...
Yet again, poor visual encounter design leads to the necessity of things like this feeling required to play the game.
Shoutout to making important mechanics visually accessible
I just can't fathom how the effects on this fight are so bad. The high particle density effect is literally lying to the player because it extends like 5-10 yards outside the actual puddle, and moves around like it's around so much it's kind of distracting. Using this WA is almost the only way to actually be sure you're cleaning up the puddles, because you just can't see where the puddle truly is with this nebulous wiggling cloud extending way beyond the true area.I don't expect full-blown FF14 blatantly obvious red square where the damage is going to happen, but we really deserve better visual clarity on abilities than this. Similarly, Echoes of Shadra are still infuriatingly small and get hidden under basically any other effect, like Tar Trap.
I'm fine if they hotfix this if they also hotfix being able to visually represent the actual mechanics. Whether it's by color or doing what the WA was doing.
It's like playing survival games with no foilage on the ground so you can see where to forage from a mile away.
Somehow related: Is there a Morchie Weakaura that disables enemy health bars in the hat phase?