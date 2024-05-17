Exactly What Is In the Crystal in Hallowfall? War Within Speculation

Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead

Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision"

Anduin Wrynn says: That crystal--

Faerin says: Star We call it a star. Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision" of holy light.

Anduin Wrynn says: A vision of light... Deep under the ground.

Faerin says: We're the Hallowfall expedition of the Arathi Empire.

Faerin says: We followed our Emperor's sacred vision across the sea -- to fight in Renilash, the final battle between light and dark.

Faerin says: As we crossed the sea, we were caught in a storm. The fleet was... enveloped in golden radiance.

Faerin says: In a flash, our entire armada was transported down here.

Anduin Wrynn says: You've been down here fighting the nerubians ever since?

Faerin says: I was just a child, the only child, we were marooned. The nerubians have never ceased their hostility.

Faerin says: They crawl up from their kingdom seeking a fight and try to drag us down into the darkness.

Faerin says: Steelstrike's army does well beneath Beleda's light. Those bugs are good at extinguishing hope.

Faenn says: We lamplighters have trained to charge into the darkness. We save those who are lost and keep the dawntowers lit.

Azeroth's Radiant Song and the Day of Darkness

Alleria Windrunner says: I wish you had heeded my warning and stayed in Dornogal.

Alleria Windrunner says: She is here, Anduin. The Arathi are in danger. We are in danger.

Anduin Wrynn says: I needed to see if there were really descendants of the Arathi down here. I'm the king of Storm--

Anduin Wrynn says: So many human kingdoms have fallen, I needed to know if there were others.

Alleria Windrunner says: It was still a foolish risk.

Anduin Wrynn says: You're not the only one grappling with the voices in their head!

Alleria Windrunner says: What have you been hearing?

Anduin Wrynn says: Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision!" That prophecy that drew them here, it's the Radiant Song I'm hearing.

Alleria Windrunner says: You have been hearing the star?

Anduin Wrynn says: Yes-- no, not really. When I saw Beledar for the first time I had the vision again. It's related somehow.

Anduin Wrynn says: I wish Khadgar were here. He'd know what it all meant.

Anduin Wrynn says: I'm sorry. I didn't mean to...

Alleria Windrunner says: No, You're right. I wish he was here as well. We'll have to find our own answers.

Anduin Wrynn says: I've gotten a look at the crystals in their keyflames. It's not Azerite, but it is close enough that I think they are connected.

Alleria Windrunner says: Then you've realized when Beledar shifted for the first time?

Anduin Wrynn says: Their Day of Darkness... the same day Sargeras plunged that sword into Azeroth.

What Does It Mean?

Tina Wang: Something that I've seen online is that some people think the crystal and the crystalline ceiling is the sword - and it's not. I just want to clarify that.

That seems like a light source, at first glance?

Anne Stickney: ...It's mysterious, at first glance. That's all we'll say.

Her heart is a crater, and we have filled it.