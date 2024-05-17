This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Exactly What Is In the Crystal in Hallowfall? War Within Speculation
The War Within
Posted
31 seconds ago
by
DiscordianKitty
A brilliant crystal shines above the zone of Hallowfall, acting as its sun. Lately, the crystal has sometimes transformed to shine with the Void rather than the Light, a worrying development. But what exactly is this crystal?
Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead
Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision"
The Arathi of Hallowfall have named the crystal - or star, as they see it - Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision". Roughly fifteen years ago, their Emperor had a vision of a bright light deep under the ground. He sent an expedition to follow this vision, believing it would lead them to "Renilash, the final battle between light and dark". But their armada was caught in a storm, and transported down to Hallowfall. The Arathi we meet are the survivors of this expedition.
This vision of "Renilash" sounds similar to the
vision Prophet Velen had
around the time of
Mists of Pandaria
. In Velen's vision, he saw all of Azeroth's races, regardless of faction, united against the darkness in an Army of Light - with Anduin Wrynn as their leader.
Anduin Wrynn says: That crystal--
Faerin says: Star We call it a star. Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision" of holy light.
Anduin Wrynn says: A vision of light... Deep under the ground.
Faerin says: We're the Hallowfall expedition of the Arathi Empire.
Faerin says: We followed our Emperor's sacred vision across the sea -- to fight in Renilash, the final battle between light and dark.
Faerin says: As we crossed the sea, we were caught in a storm. The fleet was... enveloped in golden radiance.
Faerin says: In a flash, our entire armada was transported down here.
Anduin Wrynn says: You've been down here fighting the nerubians ever since?
Faerin says: I was just a child, the only child, we were marooned. The nerubians have never ceased their hostility.
Faerin says: They crawl up from their kingdom seeking a fight and try to drag us down into the darkness.
Faerin says: Steelstrike's army does well beneath Beleda's light. Those bugs are good at extinguishing hope.
Faenn says: We lamplighters have trained to charge into the darkness. We save those who are lost and keep the dawntowers lit.
Azeroth's Radiant Song and the Day of Darkness
During a conversation between Anduin and Alleria, we learn that the Radiant Song - the visions of Azeroth's World Soul that Anduin and other characters have been experiencing - is related to Beledar somehow. Anduin believes the Emperor's Vision was the Radiant Song. The crystals that the Arathi use in their sacred fires are not the same as Azerite, but they're similar. Somehow, Beledar and Azeroth's World Soul are connected.
As further evidence - Beledar has shone with Light since the Arathi first set eyes on it... until a day known as the Day of Darkness, where it
turned for the first time
, emitting Void instead of Light. we learn that the Day of Darkness was the same day that Sargeras thrust his sword into Azeroth at the end of
Legion
. Wounding Azeroth's World Soul is what somehow caused this reaction in Hallowfall's star.
Alleria Windrunner says: I wish you had heeded my warning and stayed in Dornogal.
Alleria Windrunner says: She is here, Anduin. The Arathi are in danger. We are in danger.
Anduin Wrynn says: I needed to see if there were really descendants of the Arathi down here. I'm the king of Storm--
Anduin Wrynn says: So many human kingdoms have fallen, I needed to know if there were others.
Alleria Windrunner says: It was still a foolish risk.
Anduin Wrynn says: You're not the only one grappling with the voices in their head!
Alleria Windrunner says: What have you been hearing?
Anduin Wrynn says: Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision!" That prophecy that drew them here, it's the Radiant Song I'm hearing.
Alleria Windrunner says: You have been hearing the star?
Anduin Wrynn says: Yes-- no, not really. When I saw Beledar for the first time I had the vision again. It's related somehow.
Anduin Wrynn says: I wish Khadgar were here. He'd know what it all meant.
Anduin Wrynn says: I'm sorry. I didn't mean to...
Alleria Windrunner says: No, You're right. I wish he was here as well. We'll have to find our own answers.
Anduin Wrynn says: I've gotten a look at the crystals in their keyflames. It's not Azerite, but it is close enough that I think they are connected.
Alleria Windrunner says: Then you've realized when Beledar shifted for the first time?
Anduin Wrynn says: Their Day of Darkness... the same day Sargeras plunged that sword into Azeroth.
What Does It Mean?
While we don't yet know what the crystal
is
, we do know what it
is not
. During Wowhead's Blizzcon 2023 interview with Anne Stickney and Tina Wang, it was made clear that the crystal is not the Sword of Sargeras.
Tina Wang:
Something that I've seen online is that some people think the crystal and the crystalline ceiling is the sword - and it's not. I just want to clarify that.
However, they still didn't clarify what the crystal
is
, suggesting only that it is meant to be a bit of a mystery.
That seems like a light source, at first glance?
Anne Stickney:
...It's mysterious, at first glance. That's all we'll say.
If Beledar is so closely linked with Azeroth's World Soul, my first thought was that it could be the World Soul itself - raising some philosophical questions along the lines of "How many World Souls can dance on the head of a pin". But one theme we've been seeing a lot of lately is the concept of a heart. Xal'atath wields the Dark Heart - an artifact similar to the Heart of Azeroth, but filled with Void power. The Heart of Y'shaarj plays a major role in the story of
Mists of Pandaria
, which we will be revisiting during the Timerunning event. Could Beledar be Azeroth's heart? Her real heart - not our pretty necklace.
With Beledar turning Void ever so often in Hallowfall's sky, I can't help but remember one of the infamous whispers of Il'gynoth:
Her heart is a crater, and we have filled it.
