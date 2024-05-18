Perma Fear Trolls in Isle of Thunder as a DPS Warrior in Pandaria Remix

The fact that it works in Remix is a funny oversight, can't wait for people to complain when Blizzard fixes it.
aaaaaaaaaaaand nerfed.
Now when Blizzard nerfs it, correctly, people who pop in with the lame and overused “fun detected,” line. Like this is okay in any way
WHY WOULD YOU OUT US MAN
It looks like the bosses still do all their usual mechanics, they just don't auto attack when feared. So maybe it's fine for a limited time event? They'll almost definitely fix it once it's over though so this doesn't break all future troll-based encounters.
This will get nerfed before level 70 scaling gets fixed.
Mark my words. They will fix this before they fix:- Level 70 scaling- Outrageous bronze upgrade prices for gear past ilvl346- No gear above ilvl346 dropping anywhere in the game- Accessories not being usable on alts (i.e. you have to farm the heroic dungeons and heroic scenarios and raids and hit lv70 all over again)