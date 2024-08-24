MrGM Interview with Ion Hazzikostas - Early Access, Dungeons, Story Mode

Thank goodness WoWhead made this article so I don't have to watch the original video and support the content creator that did this! /s
Since he talked about the future of Dracthyr, I wish it was asked about transmog rules for the dragon form. Specially if the dragon and visage forms will still share the shoulders and waist transmogs. I want to make some cool outfits for my visage form but it becomes ugly on dragon form.At most the two forms should be separate.
Of course we haven't heard the last of Remix content. It's cheap filler content that's all about people rolling new characters and bumping up precious metrics for shareholder reports. After seeing classic expansion servers fall off at varying speeds, they probably hit upon the idea of doing "classic" expansions on regular live servers and Remixes are the result. It's cheaper, more attractive especially given the overpowered nature, and they can throw things in that benefits your regular characters (appearances/heirlooms) so there's less hesitation to do it. The whole thing fits in with Activision's "Do more with less" development demand.