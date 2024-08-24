How to Obtain a Guaranteed ilvl571 Customizable Trinket - The War Within Early Access

Please don't say "get ahead" the poors are going to come scream into the void about p2w again
FYI you can easily hit renown 6 by finishing the MSQ and around half the sides in Azj-Kahet. This will also provide the currency to buy this immediately once you hit the required renown.
I already have 2 trinkets 571 without doing all these. Is the trinket very strong to be worth it? Azj-Kahet reminds me of Venthyr and I dont like questing there.
I was going to use this then I saw it's Witherbark 2.0 and said nah I'll keep the silly little minecart thing