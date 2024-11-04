Mountain Dew Promotion Now Live - Cosmetics and TWW Epic Edition Available Through Points

Anyone else having trouble redeeming? I click redeem and it asks me to confirm. But I get no option to confirm.
Not for the non existent EU - except for payments.
gaming is back, baby
Region locked promotions are dumb. This absolutely sucks...
well that's unfair for EU players like myself :/
EU? HHEELLOoo?
As someone from eu whoever managing this promotion go step on lego >_<
Very sad that there is nothing for EU .. AGAIN ! ..
Remember guys, think globally
Only US, the rest of us *!@# off...
Do we know yet if you can redeem the codes on EU accounts?
Just FYI you can only enter 5 codes per day.EDIT: it is 5 per brand. At first it wouldn't let me enter any mountain dew codes after I entered 5 doritos bags, but it is working now.
Yet again only the US exists in blizzards eyes when it comes to stuff like this... It's not like we don't have Mountain Dew here either?
As usual Blizzard plays favourites with their US playerbase, when the @#$ can the EU have something for once?