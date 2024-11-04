New Gazlowe Model in Patch 11.0.7

okay, now where is the shop transmog set for 25$
I wonder if he'll be the next delve companion. I would not be disappointed at all.
At least someone remembers HOTS....
Undermine incoming? :)
We stan comrade Gazlowe
so is this 1 step closer to the tinker class?
Undermine Raid, Delve S2 companion, Tinker class copium, such a small post, so much power.
the only change is the dirt on his face. That is NOT a new model.
I'm all for an 11.1 Goblin patch.
I don't know why, but seeing new models for story characters has been one of my favorite things ever since I started following data mining back in WotLK.
Gotta be the favorite option for our delve companion in 11.1
Where's the damned cigar?
Cigar is behind his ear friendo like a real man
bruhI'm one of the people interacting with the datamined content, but holy #$%^ you guys just straight up spoil it for people who are actively avoiding it by baiting clicks about the datamined raid in a very low stake post with very few spoilers. Jesus christ.