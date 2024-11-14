Mountain Dew Gaming In-Game Event: Meet The Mountain Dude

EU? Mh?
This is possibly the most hilariously dumb in-game event I've ever read.
Was just reading in the Shreier book about how Blizzard refused to allow BMW to put their car in Overwatch because it felt too intrusive.And now, we have Mountain Dude in Azeroth.
How to DDOS a server in 1 simple trick lol
rip emerald dream tomorrow.
Realm: Emerald DreamOnly there?
,,, and we're gonna pretend like Phasing isn't gonna @#$% everything up?
which Emerald Dream realm ? US or EU ?
Why only emerald dream? that realm gonna be flooded and have a ass long queue. What is blizz thinking?
I live in the US and no store near me sells the promo mountain dew.
What the hell's a "Europe"?
So NA only then?Again.....
if they are emerald dream natives, i can see a mass name report event cuz neither of their names are RP friendly.World of Warcraft Role Play (RP) realms are intended to provide players with an added level of immersion in the game world and must avoid being disruptive to the world. Examples of common unacceptable or disruptive RP names include (but are not limited to):Non-medieval or non-fantasy names (For example: Slipnslide, Robotman, Discoinferno)Names that reference well known people, characters, brands, places, or icons (For example: Britneyspears, Austinpowers, Mcdonalds, Georgewashington, Newyork)Names that consist of multiple words (For example: Inyourface, Welovebeef, Howareyou, Sixtyseventy)
What's that? You're on EU servers?HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, @#$% you. -- Blizzard, for the 84,622nd time
I'm all for dorky random goofery with a side of shameless integrated marketing, but this just feels gross for some reason