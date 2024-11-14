This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Esfand's Tailgate Tour Streaming University of Warcraft Event Live Friday Nov 15th
Live
Posted
44 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
Popular WoW streamer and content creator,
Esfand
and special guest
PirateSoftware
, will be livestreaming the
University of Warcraft College Football Event
as part of his Tailgate Tours series starting at 5PM CST (3PM PST) on Friday, November 15th.
University of Warcraft College Football Event
Esfand's Tailgate Tour of University of Warcraft Event
As part of WoW's 20th Anniversary celebration, Blizzard has teamed up with University of Washington Huskies Football to bring the "University of Warcraft" to US College Football. The Friday, November 16th game between the University of Warcraft (University of Washington) vs. the UCLA Bruins in Season, WA will feature a one-of-a-kind stadium experience with unique logos and designs, WoW-themed fan zone, and WoW Mascots leading the teams onto the field.
Esfand's Tailgate Tours capture the excitement and energy of these College sporting events, bringing viewers right into the action. Students, alumni, and fans come together to celebrate and support their favorite teams with plenty of food, fun, and festivities. Watch these two worlds collide and experience the collab from ground zero including the stadium sidelines with Esfand's Tailgate Tour.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
warriorf13
on 2024-11-14T18:43:07-06:00
How do I get an invite to this? I'm going up for the game.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post