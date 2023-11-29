More Trading Post Items Datamined for Early 2024 - Aura Duck Pet, Turtle Mount, Spring Transmog

Blastoise mount!We Pokemon now bois.
Pretty hyped about scarlet crusade trasmog the other post mentioned, but otherwise this looks like a tender saving month.
1000 tenders per month aren't enough anymore.
Not sure I'll ever take off the floppy Spring hat
That last mog will 100% win the epic purple category next trial of style
Time for another round of people completely missing the fact that “999 tenders” = “it’s the free monthly reward”.GUYS HAS ANYONE ELSE NOTICED THEY’RE SLOWLY CREEPING UP THE PRICES? TRADER TENDER CASH SHOP WHEN?
1 2 buckle my shoe.
I wish when you zoomed in on Helm of the Stout it actually did say Olaf.
i noticed that also. old returning items are like 25% higher in cost.