More Mythic+ Hotfixes - Bug Fixes, Waycrest Nerf

More M+ nerfs/adjustments…..I think the real adjustments that are needed are mythic tindral.
Bug fixes for dungeons should have been done week 1-2. Better late than never.
I feel like the fact that there’s aprx 1000 guilds currently stuck on it says otherwise :) Using the metric of 1841 Smoldy kills, minus number of kills of tindral, 814.
Other trash in Waycrest should be nerfed too. Going there with someone to remove diseases and curses is really painful on fortified weeks.
Listen Blizzard, we know youre trying to get broken stuff fixed to make for a better MDI experience. But with all due respect, instead of worrying about the couple of teams and the ~0,1% of the playerbase caring for these tournaments, what about making the M+ experience better for the remaining 99,9%?- VDH is still broken af. We've had a couple of busted tank reigns ever since legion, but never has a tankspec been this incredibly overperforming. To the point of not having a VDH in your rancid 20 weekly feels like trolling. Its current M+ performance makes Legion BDK look like a joke honestly and that one used to be the gold standard for explaining poor balance.- Resto Shamans and Druids desperatly need their talent trees rewired and some significant number tunings. Its not 2015, having a spec be good in a raid setting does not justify it being a trainwreck in dungeons. Breaking news, to the majority of players, Raid is just a necessary evil to get your exclusive drops and be done with it.- Melees in general are ridiculously overpowered considering their simplicity and flexibility. Playing ranged shouldnt feel like rocket science, which it currently does, if you play anything not named firemage or bm, thanks to you guys entirely gutting the remaining classes mobility. Starfall not allowing you to cast on the go is a crime against nature. And arcane.