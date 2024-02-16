Dragonflight Collector's Edition Available on Blizzard Store Once Again

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Epic Edition Game Key

12.8in x 11.1in x 3.3in

Product Description

Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector's SetTake wing with the dragonflights of Azeroth to discover a world reborn. This Epic Edition Collector's Set features a trove of rare and wondrous items to aid you on your journey to the mythical Dragon Isles.World of Warcraft® Dragonflight Epic Edition Game Key Use this digital key to unlock the Epic Edition of Dragonflight. The digital key will be delivered with corresponding Collector's Edition contents;The Art of Dragonflight - Hardback Art Book Explore the visual development of the Dragon Isles, a remote realm of Azeroth that has remained hidden since the Great Sundering 10,000 years ago.Alexstrasza Mouse PadEmblazoned with the powerful visage of the Life-Binder herself, standing proud in both her dragon and high elf forms.Dragonflight Five-Pin Collector's Set Add iconic representations of Azeroth's five primary dragonflights to your pin collection–red, green, black, blue and bronze.Epic Edition In-Game ContentIncludes a deep trove of Dragonflight themed items*:A Dragonflight-Level Character Boost Instantly boost a single character to level 60 to be ready for Dragonflight-level content**.Wings of Awakening A back-slot transmog, which includes 5 color variants, one for each of the major Dragonflights.Tangled Dreamweaver Mount Take wing with the Tangled Dreamweaver as you soar across the Dragon Isles and beyond.Murkastrasza Pet & Drakks Pet Explore the Dragon Isles alongside your diminutive, new draconic companions.Diadem of the Spell-Keeper A crown once worn by Sindragosa herself, this head-slot transmog radiates with the magical energies of the blue dragonflight.Timewalker's Hearthstone Effect Ride the sands of time back to an inn you've previously visited with this unique cosmetic effect for your Hearthstone.30 Days of Game Time Extend your stay in Azeroth (and beyond) with 30 days of game time.Legal Lines *In-game items and Character Boost not available in World of Warcraft® Classic. Character boost is only redeemable while Dragonflight is a standalone product and cannot be transferred between WoW game accounts.** Character Boost usable only on the WoW® game account on which it was purchased or redeemed as a gift.Requires World of Warcraft® subscription to play.Requires World of Warcraft®, Internet connection, Battle.net® Account, and Battle.net® desktop app to play.Additional online fees apply.Made in China.This World of Warcraft Collector's Edition is sold by Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. with Legends acting as an agent for Blizzard.