Emanations of Sanctuary - New "Beneath the Sands" Music from Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
oxid3
Blizzard has yet again provided Sanctuary denizens with a music video for their iconic soundtrack. Experience the Sands of Kehjistan and the Dry Steppes, along with the darkness emanating from Beneath the Sands, with the latest music video from the Emanations of Sanctuary series.
This newly released video gives you a musical perspective of Kehjistan and the Steppes - from Ked Bardu and Gea Kul and back again, you'll feel the desert breeze and smell the oases as you listen to this latest soundtrack collection.
There are nearly three hours of music from locations in Kehjistan and the Dry Steppes such as Tarsarak, Olzei Bluffs, Ked Bardu, Gea Kul, and Oasis. Listeners will be transported into Sanctuary from the comfort of their own homes - and without those pesky demons breathing down their necks.
Which Diablo 4 zone has the best soundtrack? Let us know in the comments below!
Official Diablo YouTube Channel
