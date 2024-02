Demonfire Barrage will cast Incinerate for Destruction rather than Shadow Bolt. This is missing from our blog post and will be added.

Diabolic Ritual will be tuned on a per specialization basis. This means that final numbers may be different for each specialization to achieve a similar cadence between the two, however, the overall mechanic will remain the same.

We’ve noticed some points that could benefit from additional clarification.Thank you for the thoughts and discussion so far!