Why Herb Gathering Needs Improvement in Diablo 4

Herb gathering feels out of place in a Diablo game.
Should add - Opinion to the news article title. Because thats all this article is, a big opinion piece on how herbing and the associated systems could be improved.
Add an auction house where strictly consumables, resources and summoning materials can be sold and bought. Would make trading easier while also not having any direct impact on characters' progression. Lot of people have too much unused gold anyway, since I doubt most people are rerolling items 20x to a point each reroll cost 10s Millions. Would be a win/win for us and blizzard alike. Think of all the new accounts and bots gathering herbs and mats like they do in wow with multiboxing and such.I personally don't have any shortage on herbs with the exception of "Fiend Rose" but only cause I refuse to grind helltide and duriel 24/7. The other plants can be obtained from turning in "Whispers of the tree". You can completely avoid target gathering herbs, even if you use elixirs everywhere.Having the ability to salvage potions is a neat idea though. Consumable inventory might be an issue in the future if they introduce more summoning materials in the upcoming seasons. It is pretty tight as is with all the potion from helltide, multiple stacks of distilled fear and malignant tree boss mats. Need to salvage nightmare keys regularly as you constantly get them from tree and in nightmare instances. Which is pretty pointless mind you, as you can't really spend the you get resources from salvaging for anything. Sorry I went off topic and started to randomly mumble on, maybe I am a bit salty about the season and the delayed gauntlet/leaderboard.
I have often told my group that one thing we could really use would be a boss that drops materials, if not only materials. Add a boss to farm, more herbs gathered while outside, maybe with a chance to explode with a ton of materials and maybe drops, or possibly just reduce the amount necessary. Salvaging old potions would be amazing too.