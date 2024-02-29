A Look Back at Brewmaster Monk in Dragonflight & War Within Wishlist - Editorial

Our Guide Writers have reviewed their specs throughout Dragonflight and share wishlists of what they'd like to see in the War Within. Check out all of our released editorials below.
Dragonflight Retrospectives & War Within Wishlists
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian Druid
Restoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Mistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline Priest
Holy PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement Shaman
Restoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock