MoP Remix Hotfix - LFR Now Awards Permanent Experience Boost

Useless because XP bonus is not even account wide as promised...Absolute shame... Blizzard ruined what was advertised as a fun event.Not to mention they did nothing about oneshots all over the place at max level, bronze drops are zero to none, cosmetics cost and gear upgrade costs are extremely high compared to bronze gains...This is not worth playing at all until all that stuff is fixed. Do not waste your time on this people.
After hitting level 70, I have yet to earn any additional XP threads from any content including the normal raids. I thought I was going to be able to up my cloak XP% so that my alts could have somewhat of a boost even if it's not 1:1.
Do the LFR Bonus stack with Normal ? So get 19% per Boss Kill, if you kill on LFR & Normal?
7% per boss would be more reasonable, considering normal bosses give 12% each.Now they just need to address the terrible grindathon that is upgrading Lv70 gear.
Just make the XP gain account wide...
What a joke, in this mode ur so op on level 25 and below, doing triple dmg of anyone fresh lvl 70, the more u progress the weaker you get. And than with frog nerfed rn, there is little to no way to progress at decent speed for Hc and Myth raids. Also reps gains are nothing special , with Timewalking on ratail u can get them even faster than here. Only thing to do now in this mode is collect as much cosmetics with bronze as u can and bail. Good idea turned to trsh, another Blizz classic.
yeh feel like its not enough and they are kinda ruining their own event....
Yeah and the Raid Wings can be done every day for boost on your character =)
I've earned the cosmetics I was interested in and my character is level 67. I am honestly finding it hard to even continue on to level it to 70 with the scaling; it's ruining all the fun. My pet dies on basically every other pull or so, just soloing quests. The scaling is completely broken.Before level 65 it's great. After that... Broken as all hell.
After finding out they lied and the cloak isn't actually account wide like they said it was during all the presentations its pretty much pointless to care about EXP. Frankly, its really killed my excitement for this event.