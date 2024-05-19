Bronze Caches Buffed in Pandaria Remix - 25% More Bronze

Too little, too late as usual. Bronze drops must be quadrupled or more from all sources for this mode to be worth it. Shame...
*grabs popcorn*
W change but not enough
25% LOLIt's pitiful.
So what about all the caches that have already been redeemed?
Wow... soo much
Getting there...now REDUCE the armour upgrade cost.
Guess I'll go f myself for doing the achievements early-on.
While I don't believe it should be increased to the moon like other folks but +25% bronze from ALL sources seems more reasonable
I get this is the first of this event type, but this change is just not enough. Either increase it more or lessen the amount needed to upgrade items.
25% LMAO XD LMAO XD LMAO XD. GUYS NOW IF I GRIND 24 hrs a day i can potentially be fully geared by a month instead of farming 13 hrs of frogs pre nerf!
Now buff it across the board and reduce the cost to upgrade armor. Cause this ain't enough to make end game playable.
More proof blizz don't play their own game. I guarantee none of them are doing this grind, they're just high fiving each other in the office about removing the symptom of a greater problem.
Cool... can I get some Bronze credited for all the achievements I already did?
only the bronze caches and not a general across the board increase is pretty laughableRIP to everyone who was knocking out achievements early instead of frog farming
They should retroactively mail people who already completed a bunch of the achieves and got the caches...The game is seriously not fun to play at max lvl and only enjoyable at 10-30 where you can carry any dungeon or raid group.
Great change but I just missed out on so much bronze T.T
Now if only level 70 characters could actually run instances in order to get these caches...
lel, blizz wants us to spend 100k on upgrading gear for 10 itemlevelsmeanwhile we get 2000 bronze for an entire 3 hour raidsomeone didn't do the math