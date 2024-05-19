Frog Farm Nerfed! - No Longer Drops Lesser Charms

BRUH ITS OVER. Massive Blizzard W. Froggers gonna cry.
I only did like 4k Charms, but without that how is someone supposed to clear like basic HC dungeons on 70? everything is hard overtuned
Exploit early, exploit often!
such bs
I HEARD YOU GUYS WERE HAVING FUN OVER HERE? UNACCEPTABLE.
We had a huge 10 seconds lag spike then BAAAM no more charms.Both glad and sad, at least one can go enjoy other content now and not have frog FOMO. Now some have cloaks with +30000 or more stamina and +5000 stats, impossible for rest to catch up to that any time soon.
Good
After tons of ppl have upgraded their gear to insane levels.
it's not only frogs not a single elite npc gonna drop lesser anymore
Gotta nerf the supposedly fun and overpowered game mode.
Ribbit ribbit R.I.P
So, will raid get x10 bronze to replace frog farm ? Or will we just have to suffer while waiting ?
and here i thought it was gonna stay like that forever since they usually drop charms
Is this really going to kill frog farming though? Won't bronze still drop and they still have an instant respawn timer?
Oh... that's it?
Exploit early, exploit often. As ever.Good to see they buffed other Bronze farming methods and nerfed the cost of upgrading gear!Oh wait. They didn't.
So did this hotfix actually improve anything or just take away one of the things actually letting people progress right now?