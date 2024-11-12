Mists of Pandaria Timewalking Vendor Refresh - Upcoming Transmog Items

Why weren't these things in remix?
Omg, is Shado-Pan Guise the mask? I was so furious they didn't include it in pandamix. The mogu'shan shield also looks quite good.
Draenor timewalking vendor should get durotan axe, frostwolf recolor of Bloody expeditionary cleaver.
Can only echo the "FINALLY!" sentiment on the Shado-Pan ninja mask. Now shell out your inflated 1,500 timewarped badges.Kind of awkward to see a recolor of the dwarven hammer-rifle branded as "mogu" though. I know this is real nit-picking, but I'm just a little miffed
please give me all 11 classes mop cm gear just for logging in during mop timewalking, ty
The Harmonic Mallet is absolutely BEAU-TEY-FULL!
I am so frikking hyped I'm gonna do nothing but Timewalking dungeons now.
Great to see even more MoP items! Time to get nostalgic once again! :)